Apka Interior bagged the Indian Achievers award for revolutionizing construction material and interior décor shopping
EINPresswire.com/ -- ApkaInterior.com, a startup recognized by the Department for Promotion and Industry Trade, working in the architecture and interior décor products and incorporated as Apka Interiors Private Limited, has bagged the Indian Achievers’ Award for the Promising Startup for the year 2021.
The award for the most promising startup was presented to CA Gaurav Tiwari, CEO of ApkaInterior.com, recognizing its outstanding professional achievement and contribution to nation-building. It was presented by the Indian Achievers’ Forum, a forum that promotes the achievements which inspire businesses and communities.
ApkaInterior.com is an A-Z inventory and marketplace for all construction material, architecture, and Home décor needs. It has over 11000+ listed vendors with over 5000+ products, and it provided business opportunities to construction material vendors during the lockdown when the pandemic disrupted their business.
• It is a multi-sectoral collaboration and highly efficient tech-driven platform that aims to organize the historically unorganized sector of construction material and home décor.
• The startup aims to bring construction materials, accessories, and interior design products for the common man.
• Multiple industry partners make up an integrative marketplace on ApkaInterior.com to provide everything used to build a house, from home decor products to construction material, under one roof powered by artificial intelligence.
• The products are broadly classified into furnished, semi-furnished, and built home products.
“ApkaInterior.com is an effort to create a structured construction industry. Building a house now is effortless with a large number of choices. The galaxy of choices available with us is enough for building a beautiful home. ApkaInterior.com strives to be a go-to marketplace for all construction and interior needs,” Anuj Tiwari said.
“Our products are premium and tested for quality. Ever since we established the startup, we have tried and eventually successfully become a go-to place for all construction material, plumbing, electrical, furnishing, and kitchen accessory-related needs,” Anuj Tiwari added.
ApkaInterior.com has made getting raw material for building houses easier than ever. It offers everything ranging from—building, plumbing, electrical materials and tiles, doors, windows, wooden, laminates etc. It has 19 departments under one roof and offers services in over 22 cities.
ApkaInterior.com is a one-stop shop for all things required to build a house from scratch. It has a range of home décor products, including carpets, sun mica, handicrafts, shoe racks, paintings, sculptures. The startup also offers plants and planters a touch of natural beauty.
“ApkaInterior.com strives to ensure a hassle-free shopping experience and has garnered great reviews from customers. Discover the joy of setting up your home in a creative, subtle, yet luxurious way,” Mr. Gaurav Tiwari said.
