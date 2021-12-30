More Than 65,000 Maine People Choose Affordable Health Plans on CoverME.gov

MAINE, December 30 - Back to current news.

December 30, 2021 Human Services

Plan selections strongly outpace the previous Open Enrollment period with two weeks remaining; 80 percent of consumers qualify for financial help, with average monthly savings of $518

AUGUSTA— Governor Janet Mills announced today that 65,005 Maine people have selected plans for affordable health coverage in 2022 during the open enrollment period now underway on CoverME.gov, Maine’s new state-run Health Insurance Marketplace, strongly outpacing activity during the prior open enrollment period.

The number of people with CoverME.gov plan selections from November 1 through December 25 for the 2022 Open Enrollment Period is nearly 10 percent higher than the total of 59,738 plan selections for the 2021 Open Enrollment Period that ended December 15, 2020, when Maine used the federal HealthCare.gov platform. This marks a new high for Marketplace plan selections in Maine since the state expanded MaineCare to cover low-income adults. Added together, people with CoverME.gov plan selections and the 89,251 Maine people currently covered through MaineCare expansion represent nearly 155,000 Maine people helped by these Affordable Care Act options.

This year, additional federal financial assistance available through the American Rescue Plan makes Marketplace coverage more affordable than ever. Currently, 80 percent of consumers who have selected plans qualified for financial assistance, representing average savings of $518 per month, or a yearly average savings of $6,216. Even those who were not eligible in the past can likely get assistance to lower monthly premiums and other out-of-pocket costs. This assistance will continue to be available in 2022.

The transition to the State-based Marketplace has allowed Maine to extend the Open Enrollment Period. At the direction of Governor Mills, this year, consumers have an extra month, until January 15, 2022, to enroll in 2022 health coverage. Consumers must enroll by January 15for coverage that takes effect on February 1. After January 15, consumers will have to wait until the next Open Enrollment Period in the fall, unless they experience a life change that makes them eligible for a Special Enrollment Period, such as moving or having a baby.

"CoverME.gov is helping Maine people afford the health care they'll need in 2022," said Governor Mills. "As we continue to tackle the pandemic and move our economic recovery forward, it's never been more important to be able to see your doctor, receive care, get your medications, stay healthy, and contribute to our state, without sacrificing your family's financial stability. I urge anyone who needs affordable coverage to visit CoverME.gov by January 15 to explore your options."

“Through CoverME.gov, Maine people are taking advantage of high-quality health coverage that is more affordable than ever,” said Health and Human Services Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew. “If you need health coverage in 2022, don’t wait – time is running out. Visit CoverME.gov to explore the options and the savings available and apply by January 15 to ensure you’re covered in the new year.”

“With tens of thousands of Mainers already enrolled in coverage, CoverME.gov has proven to be a useful tool to help people sort through their options, including whether or not their doctor or a medication they need is covered by a plan they are considering,” said Ann Woloson, executive director of Consumers for Affordable Health Care. “We encourage people who need coverage to visit CoverME.gov – they have more affordable options and help if they need it to enroll in coverage in 2022.”

“Having health coverage is so vital to getting access to the care we need, from routine screenings to emergency treatment. Over the past few years, Maine lawmakers, and especially the HCIFS Committee, have worked to make sure that coverage is affordable and easy to understand,” said Senator Heather Sanborn, who serves as co-chair of the Health Insurance, Coverage and Financial Affairs Committee. “Launching CoverME.gov, a customized portal made specifically for Mainers, was a big step in helping more people across the state get the coverage they need. Clearly, these efforts have paid off, as a record number of people signed up for coverage this year. I’m proud of the progress we’ve made so far, and I’m committed to continuing this important work.”

Plan selections on CoverME.gov are in line with the national figures recently released by the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services that show an historic high of 13.6 million people selecting coverage for 2022 through Healthcare.gov and State-based Marketplaces, including Maine’s.

Plan selections provide a snapshot of activity by new and returning consumers who have selected a plan for 2022. “Plan selections” become “enrollments” once consumers have paid their first monthly premium to begin coverage. These numbers are subject to change as consumers may modify or cancel plans after their initial selection. The Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) is reporting plan selections every two weeks during open enrollment.

Also today, DHHS is announcing the promotion of Megan Garratt-Reed from senior advisor for coverage and affordability to director of the Office of the Health Insurance Marketplace (OHIM) in recognition of her instrumental role in the transition of CoverME.gov to a State-based Health Insurance Marketplace and vision for its future. Garratt-Reed has served as acting director of OHIM since its establishment earlier this year. Prior to joining DHHS, Garratt-Reed was director of policy and partnerships at United States of Care, a non-partisan non-profit organization supporting state-level efforts to expand quality, affordable health care, and served as a special assistant in the Office of the Administrator at the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Health plans offered on CoverME.gov provide quality, comprehensive private coverage that will protect consumers if they have an accident or major illness and support preventive screenings and visits. This year, 71 health plans are being offered through CoverME.gov. Free enrollment help is available to help consumers find the plan that meets their needs and budget. For information, visit coverme.gov/localhelp or call (866) 636-0355/TTY 711 (for languages other than English, choose option 4).

As in previous years, those who already have a Marketplace plan are automatically re-enrolled in their current plan or the most similar offering from their health insurance carrier. However, consumers are encouraged to visit CoverME.gov to check out new plans and update their family and income information.

People who apply through CoverME.gov who are eligible for MaineCare will have their application sent to MaineCare for review. Eligible Maine people can enroll in MaineCare at any time of year.