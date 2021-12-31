Freedom Founders Now Offering a Free Copy of the Second Edition of its Wealth Building Book for Dentists

The founder of an industry leader in dental retirement investing is giving away copies of a life-changing book at no cost.

ROCKWALL, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a report by Forbes Magazine, what many people desire is more flexibility with their schedules. And freedom of time and financial independence go hand in hand. That’s why representatives with Freedom Founders announced today that dentists can discover how to do exactly that with a free copy of its wealth building book.

“From this book, From High Income to High Net Worth, dentists will discover alternative investment strategies to stop trading time for dollars and start creating cash flow, wealth and freedom,” said Dr. Phelps, Founder, and CEO and spokesperson for Freedom Founders.

Dr. Phelps, who also has a YouTube Channel (https://www.youtube.com/user/drdphelps) featuring financial freedom videos for practice professionals, revealed that the free book provides a guided tour to create your own personal wealth building blueprint.

The free book (https://www.freedomfounders.com/freebookgiveaway) also outlines the right way to leverage and compound your equity and cash flow growth, how to build wealth and cash flow outside of the practice, and even how to control real estate investments without the ownership headaches.

“You’ll also discover where you can find the best real estate investment opportunities without the risk of volatile markets, and zero in on why Warren Buffett loves investing in single-family homes and how he takes advantage of this rewarding market,” said Dr. Phelps.

Dr. Jim Rachor, a dentist from Michigan, shared his experience with Freedom Founders, saying, “I was in the stock market for most of my life. My father was a financial advisor, and we had money managers in New York. I am happy that my assets and money are out of that market and off the roller coaster that I used to ride. Especially when you get later in life, because if you want to retire, it’s a roller coaster ride. You don’t have a lot of control. You can’t actually meet the people who are in the deal. Watching the panic now, and the people who lost 30% or more of their assets in two weeks - that’s where I used to be. Not anymore. Now I sleep really well at night.”

Dr. Brian Balda, a dentist from Illinois, said, “I can honestly say that this last fall in the markets is probably the first time ever that I’ve just smiled as it went down, because I don’t have my money in there like I used to. I lived through the crash in 2000, and again in 2008. I always watched the markets and worried. When I was getting close to retirement, we lost almost $200k in value - I told my wife ‘We just can’t do this’. Now I can’t say enough about not having to worry about the stock market.”

But that’s not all. Dr. Chris Bernardini, a dentist from New Jersey, stressed, “Joining Freedom Founders was one of the best things I ever did, because I know I can pick up the phone or email somebody in the group and get information. My wife and I can't believe how lucky we are. I'm getting good business and financial advice. It's invaluable. I wouldn't have been able to find these kinds of people in this short amount of time. Now, I totally appreciate it more than ever because this is a time we need people we can trust.”

For more information, please visit https://www.freedomfounders.com/our-story-retirement-for-dentists-orthodontists/ and https://www.freedomfounders.com/blog/.

###

About Freedom Founders

Freedom Founders is a community of practice professionals on a mission is to find more Freedom for what matters most in life. It's about creating the space to focus on family, legacy, missions, volunteering, and living unchained from other people’s definition of “success” (the well-intentioned expectations of family, peers and society). We do this by helping our members strategically create the sustainable monthly investment cashflow they need to confidently live life on their own terms. That's Freedom!

