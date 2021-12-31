Automotive Electric Vacuum Pump Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

Automotive electric vacuum pump is a device that is used to ensure the consistent operation of the braking power.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Automotive electric vacuum pump is a device that is used to ensure the consistent operation of the braking power. It removes the gas particles from the sealed pump in order to make space for vacuum. Additionally, it increases engine life, improve the performance, add horsepower and keep the oil clean for a longer period. The main function of an electric vacuum pump is to exhaust out the air from brake booster chamber hence generating vacuum, which later can be used for applying brakes. Therefore, the demand for vacuum pump is projected to increase and boost the automotive electric vacuum pump market in the future.

Major Market Players:

Continental AG, Hella GmbH & Co. KGaA, Mikuni Corp., Ningbo Tuopu Group Co. Ltd., Rheinmetall AG, Youngshin Precision Co. Ltd., LPR Global, GZ Motorsports, Johnson Electric, and Robert Bosch.

Top impacting factors: market scenario analysis, trends, drivers and impact analysis

Increase in investments in research and development of vacuum pumps, exponential growth in the adoption of electric vacuum pumps, and increase in demand for lightweight and fuel-efficient vehicles are driving the growth of the market. However, malfunctioning of electric vacuum pump and durability problems are expected to hamper the growth of the market. Contrarily, increase in demand for superior performing brakes can be seen as an opportunity for the market investments.

Malfunctioning of electric vacuum pump and durability problems

The major restraint of automotive electric vacuum pump is the problem of generating insufficient vacuum at the application of brakes. These pumps work without any problems for a short while but after certain period, it tends to be oily and unreliable as they are designed for an oil-free environment. Rapid development in technology of braking systems such as introduction of vacuum-free technology may restrain the growth of vacuum pumps in the market. For example, General Motors is working towards the adoption of vacuum-free braking systems for its vehicle which will lead to more durable braking system and prevent the malfunction in the vacuum. Therefore, decline in demand for vacuum pumps for braking system will hamper the growth of the automated electric vacuum pump market.

Key benefits of the report:

• This study presents the analytical depiction of the automotive electric vacuum pump industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with challenges of the automotive electric vacuum pump market.

• The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2027 to highlight the automotive electric vacuum pump market growth scenario.

• We can also determine vacuum pump will remain a significant revenue shareholder in the automotive electric vacuum pump market through the predictable future.

