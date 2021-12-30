Governor’s Office Announces New Hires
“With these changes, our office enters 2022 with new energy, complementing our team of experienced public servants.”
PHOENIX — Governor Doug Ducey today announced new members of his policy and communications teams.
“The 2022 legislative session is quickly approaching, and we have an ambitious agenda ahead of us,” said Governor Ducey. “Our policy and communications teams have been and will continue to be critical in achieving our goals. Our newest team members bring a wealth of knowledge in their respective fields, and I look forward to working with them to get results for Arizonans.”
The new members of the team are:
- Carly Friday, Policy Advisor for Tourism, Real Estate and Financial Institutions
- Brian Norman, Policy Advisor for Housing, Workforce and Commerce
- Morgan Carr, Deputy Communications Director
- Ellen Pierce, Senior Communications Manager for Content
“I am incredibly excited to welcome our new members to the team,” said Chief of Staff Daniel Ruiz. “With these new changes, our office enters 2022 with new energy. I’m confident our newest members will complement our team of experienced public servants to help us follow through on Governor Ducey’s many goals for Arizona.”
Carly last worked at the Arizona Bankers Association as the Membership and Government Relations Coordinator. Previously, Carly worked for Congressman Ben Quayle, Senator John McCain and Senator Jon Kyl. Carly earned her bachelor’s degree in political science from Arizona State University.
Brian most recently served as the legislative liaison and policy advisor for the Arizona Department of Housing. Prior to joining the Arizona Department of Housing, Brian served as a government affairs law clerk for the Arizona Supreme Court and a law clerk for the Institute for Justice. Brian earned his bachelor’s degree in political communication from Louisiana State University and a law degree from Arizona State University.
Prior to her new role, Morgan served as Vice President of Strategic Projects and Communications Director for the Arizona Commerce Authority. Before working at the Arizona Commerce Authority, Morgan served as the Deputy Director of Chamber Business News. She earned her bachelor’s degree in public relations from Biola University.
Prior to her new role, Ellen served as the Digital Content Director for the Arizona Commerce Authority. She earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism and mass communication as well as a master’s degree in mass communication from Arizona State University.
###