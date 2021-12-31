Artist Ruffo Caselli, Father of Cybernetic Existentialism, Honored by Russian Museum
Caselli explores the mysteries of the universe through paintingWASHINGTON, D.C. , UNITED STATES, December 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artist Ruffo Caselli, known as the Father of Cybernetic Existentialism, has gained international fame after decades of traveling exhibitions in cultural circles in North and South America, sponsored by the Center for the Multidisciplinary Study of Cybernetic Existentialism, the prestigious cultural association and conversation salon founded and directed by Carmen Gallo in New York City, with branches in South America and Europe.
Caselli was born in Florence, Italy, in 1932 in the same house where Leonardo da Vinci worked. He passed away in Ovada, Italy, in 2020. Caselli began painting in the 1950s with oil on canvas and quickly became one of the foremost interpreters of the changes during his lifetime. His work featured elegant robots, sensors and microchips as he looked for answers in a technological universe.
Now, six of Caselli’s robots, oils on canvas, are displayed at the State History Museum of South Ural in Chelyabinsk, Russia. The exhibition was organized by art collector Elena Garas, the director of the Historical Museum, the honorary Consulate of Chelyabinsk and the honorary Consulate of Italy. It included an elegant ceremony to honor Caselli’s achievements.
A solitary genius, Caselli devoted his entire life to art. His love for robotics and technology features prominently in his work. In the ‘50s and ‘60s, he became widely known after exhibiting in art galleries in Milano, where he was living at that time and where he was active in the art scene. He had a great friendship and collaboration with Lucio Fontana, the founder of Spatialism. In the ‘70s, he painted programmed beings with integrated circuits embedded in the canvas.
To his fans and intellectuals familiar with his art, Caselli is considered a “remote viewer,” or one who travels the universe and dimensions with the mind. Fans are convinced that he painted from the fifth dimension and was able to move between dimensions simultaneously.
Before his passing, Caselli explained, “We are vessels for spirit: our consciousness is not just the brain, and our spirit isn’t local. In the universe, what may look separate, is, in reality, connected.”
For more information about Caselli, visit cyberneticsextentialism.com.
Media Relations
cyberneticsextentialism.com
email us here