Iustitia Releases Fast, Green, Proof of Work Cryptocoin

The coin, currently in crowdfunding, solves many problems of previous coinsDUSSELDORF, GERMANY, December 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Iustitia announced today the release of its new decentralized, peer-to-peer green coin. The coin is built with a zero-emission ecosystem, guaranteeing fast transactions, equality and freedom.
“Iustitia Coin (IUS) is the result of years of development of a green, fast and efficient coin that can be used in a daily life purchase,” said a spokesperson for the company. “It will serve as a good alternative for low-value transactions compared to the majority of the existing coins and tokens that are existing in the crypto world.”
Iusitisacoin is based on proof of work, similar to Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin. It uses Tenebrix’s Scrypt Proof of Work and is 100 percent pre-mined using green energy. What makes Iusitisacoin unique is that no energy is required to mine the coin. There is only an insignificant use of power used to verify transactions.
The peer-to-peer internet currency allows instant and nearly free payments to anyone in the world safely and privately. The global payment network is fully decentralized and can handle a high volume of transactions. The ecosystem employs more frequent clock generation, ensuring that software will not need to be changed in the future. As a result, merchants receive confirmation times faster.
Iusitisacoin solves many problems that other coins face with long transaction times and high fees. It is not practical to wait an hour for a transaction to be verified to purchase a cup of coffee or pay fees higher than the cost of the coffee. Iusitisacoin has split-second transfers worldwide, making it a more practical choice for daily purchases. Iusitisacoin increases the potential for the true intent of internet currency to make a form of banking accessible to anyone in the world.
Development of the coin began in January 2021, and the coin was created in November 2021. Crowdfunding began in December 2021 and is ongoing. The coin will be released on IOS and Android wallets in April 2022 and will be listed on the exchange in June 2022.
“Iustitia is the Greek goddess of justice, known as the lady of justice in our modern world. She is a blindfolded lady holding a scale. The blindfold represents the unbiased virtue of the scale measure. The Greek Iustitia goddess represents moral excellence, as her vision was to create laws of justice made by man and followed by man,” said the spokesperson for the coin. “This is what inspired our Iustitia coin, a peer-to-peer cryptocurrency with no centralized power or bank. The value is determined by the people and used by the people. Inspired by Iustitia’s vision of justice, our vision is uprightness, equity and impartiality.”
The total Iusitisacoin supply is 92,233,720,368. There is no mining reward, as all coins are pre-mined. The block target speed is 30 seconds and the difficulty retargeting time is one day.
