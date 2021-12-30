Sen. Brewster Announces $228,100 in Community Development & Recreation Grants

HARRISBURG, December 30, 2021 – Sen. Jim Brewster announced today that $228,100 in community development and recreational development grants have been awarded to projects within his Senate district.

“Infrastructure encompasses many things. It certainly includes our roads, water systems, and power grids, but it also encompasses the areas of our society where people do the real living,” Brewster said. “Our parks and recreation areas are where people come together to enjoy the great outdoors and hang out with their friends. These spaces are what make our community strong, and they make neighborhoods feel like home.”

The projects that received funding will utilize the grants to make recreations and community areas accessible with long-term plans for maintenance and upkeep.

Funding comes from the Keystone Fund, which is generated from a portion of the realty transfer tax, the Environmental Stewardship Fund, fees for ATV/Snowmobile licenses, and additional federal funds. The grants are distributed by the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Community Conservation Partnerships Program.

Projects that received funding include:

– Prepare a Community Greening Plan for McKeesport Borough in Allegheny County. – $44,000 White Oak Borough – Rehabilitation of Heritage Hill Park in the White Oak Borough, Allegheny County. The project will include construction of pedestrian walkway and parking area; installation of play equipment with required safety surfacing; ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other related site improvements – $184,100

