Montana Highway Patrol on the lookout for impaired driving this New Year’s Eve

The Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) will be teaming up with 11 other states to focus on the enforcement of impaired driving during this New Year’s Eve weekend, as part of the Western States Traffic Safety Coalition (WSTSC).

Last year, five people were killed in crashes in Montana over the New Year’s holiday. To achieve the goal of zero deaths this year, the Montana Highway Patrol encourages Montanans to plan ahead for a sober ride home this New Year’s Eve and to never drive impaired or high.

“We want everyone in Montana to enjoy the holiday and bring in the New Year safely. Our troopers will be on the look out for people endangering themselves and the lives of others by driving under the influence,” MHP Colonel Steve Lavin said. “One preventable fatality is too many. Plan ahead and don’t drive impaired.”

Nationally an average of 300 people have died in impaired driving crashes between Christmas and New Year’s Day over the last five years. Last year, there were over 10,000 people killed nationwide in impaired driving crashes accounting for nearly one-third of the yearly driving fatalities. This loss of life is 100 percent preventable.

In addition to MHP, the WSTSC includes the Arizona Department of Public Safety, California Highway Patrol, Colorado State Patrol, Idaho State Police, Nevada Highway Patrol, Oregon State Police, South Dakota Highway Patrol, Utah Highway Patrol, Washington State Patrol, and the Wyoming Highway Patrol.