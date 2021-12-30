American Pálinka Club Ships Unique Hungarian Spirit to the U.S.
With the launch of American Pálinka Club, Americans can now add to their liquor collection and indulge in proper Hungarian pálinka.
Pálinka is for those American consumers who are interested in truly unique liquor or those who enjoy impressing guests with rich stories”FRISCO, TEXAS, USA, December 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Once completely unknown to Americans, Hungarian pálinka, a unique, aromatic, and flavorful but strong fruit spirit, is now available to ship direct to consumers through American Pálinka Club.
With the launch of American Pálinka Club in 2021, an online platform that sells proper Hungarian pálinka and aims to spread knowledge about the product, Americans can now enjoy this classic and popular spirit in their home. Dating back 700 years, pálinka is highly regarded in Hungarian culture as the most important Hungarikum—a valuable Hungarian product—and no social gathering is complete without it.
Proper Hungarian pálinka is incomparable to any other spirit or liquor. Because pálinka is purely made from ripe fruit and water rather than grains, potatoes, or wheat, it is labeled a strong, high-quality, fruit spirit. Traditionally, pálinka is produced from barack (apricot), körte (pear), szilva (plum), alma (apple) or cseresznye (cherry). One liter of proper pálinka requires 35 to 90 pounds of fruit—up to 50 times the amount of grain needed to produce certain liquors.
Pálinka is most preferred on its own at room temperature in an idiosyncratic tulip-shaped glass. Although, due to pálinka’s high alcohol content—at least 37.5% ABV—and consumers’ growing need for variety, some may prefer the spirit in a cocktail. Either way, the iconic, exclusive Hungarian fruit spirit is delicious.
“Pálinka is for consumers who are interested in truly unique liquor or those who enjoy impressing guests with rich stories,” said Gary Varsanyi, American Pálinka Club founder. “As a product that cannot be found or produced properly anywhere besides Hungary, pálinka is a conversation starter before the indulgence even begins. The aroma itself is captivating.”
The overall objectives of American Pálinka Club are to:
1. Introduce and promote pálinka to people across the U.S.
2. Create a trusted pálinka platform in the U.S.
3. Form a bridge for U.S. consumers to Hungarian pálinka distilleries
About American Pálinka Club
We sincerely believe pálinka to be one of the world’s most intriguing, expertly crafted spirits. Founded in 2021, American Pálinka Club is dedicated to sharing information about Hungary’s unique and historic fruit spirit with the American public. This platform aims to help pálinka to be appreciated—and consumed—across the U.S.
