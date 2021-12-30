General Services Announces RFP to Lease Space for the Maryland Comptroller’s Office in Baltimore City

December 30, 2021

BALTIMORE, MD – The Maryland Department of General Services (DGS) announced the department’s publication of the solicitation for the leasing of commercial office space for the Maryland Comptroller’s Office (Comptroller) in Baltimore City. The request for proposals (RFP) is seeking available commercial lease space in Baltimore City.

In April 2021, Governor Larry Hogan announced a plan to positively impact the central business district, which will move the State Center campus another step forward to redevelopment. The plan intentionally seeks to absorb approximately 1 million square feet of an expanding vacancy rate in the central business district of 3 million square feet.

“General Services is committed to positively affect Baltimore’s central business district and is encouraged by the great response from the Downtown Partnership of Baltimore and other real estate stakeholders for movement of state agencies into the area,” said DGS Secretary Ellington E. Churchill, Jr. “As we move forward in the repositioning of our state buildings in Baltimore, it is my hope that this project will inspire others to participate in the revitalization and transformation of Baltimore’s central business district.”

More than 3,000 state employees who currently work in state office buildings located at the State Center and Saratoga Street campuses will relocate to more modern, efficient work spaces, allowing our workforce to have greater access to Baltimore’s amenities and businesses. The new leased office space will be influenced by DGS’ new space standards, Department of Budget and Management telework policies and will signal a new model for providing service to the citizens of Maryland.

“The Baltimore office is our busiest branch, so it’s critically important to find new space that continues our commitment to outstanding customer service and to the city of Baltimore, our state’s economic engine,” said Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot. “Our new location will prioritize access to public transit and provide ample parking for both our staff and taxpayers.”

The Maryland Comptroller was first established as the Comptroller of the Treasury in 1851, tasked to have general superintendence of the fiscal affairs of the state. Today the Maryland Comptroller works to provide the very latest tax and financial information to residents. The proposed lease space for the Maryland Comptroller will accommodate their operations and will include staff offices.

DGS is seeking approximately 43,000 net square feet of administrative office space on behalf of the comptroller’s 333 employees. This RFP is the fourth to be issued in accordance with Governor Hogan’s relocation initiative, and the third RFP to relocate employees from State Center. Additional RFPs for the Maryland Departments of Aging, Budget and Management, Information Technology, Labor, and Planning are planned for release over the next three months.

The comptroller’s RFP and all future agency office space solicitations are listed on eMaryland MarketPlace Advantage (eMMA) website.

https://emma.maryland.gov/page.aspx/en/bpm/process_manage_extranet/40514