Modified District Government Services for New Year's Day 2022

(Washington, DC) – On Friday, December 31 and Saturday, January 1, District Government will observe New Year’s Day. While some services will be affected, many District employees will continue serving to maintain essential District operations.

WHAT’S OPEN ON FRIDAY, DECEMBER 31 AND SATURDAY, JANUARY 1 :

COVID-19 Testing for DC Residents

DC residents will have access to COVID-19 PCR and rapid antigen testing at the sites below. Test Yourself DC drop-boxes will remain open for residents to drop off samples only from 10 am – 8 pm.

Friday, December 31 - Walk-Up PCR Sites will be closed. Rapid Antigen Pick-Up Sites - Engines 4, 8, 31, and 33 - 12 pm - 4 pm Saturday, January 1 - Walk-Up PCR Sites will be closed. Rapid Antigen Pick-Up Sites - Engines 4, 8, 31, and 33 -12 pm - 4 pm Sunday, January 2 - Walk-Up PCR Site - Rumsey Aquatic Center - 12 pm - 4 pm. Rapid Antigen Pick-Up Sites - Engines 4, 8, 31, and 33 -12 pm - 4 pm

Engine 4 is located at 2531 Sherman Ave NW. Engine 8 is located at 1520 C St SE. Engine 31 is located at 4930 Connecticut Ave NW. Engine 33 is located at 101 Atlantic St SE and Rumsey Aquatic Center is located at 635 North Carolina Ave SE.

More information can be found at coronavirus.dc.gov/testing.

Access to Emergency Shelter

All low-barrier shelters for individuals experiencing homelessness operate year-round, and they will remain open 24 hours a day, including on December 31 and January 1. Individuals seeking homeless services should call the DC Shelter Hotline at (202) 399-7093 from 8 am – 12 am or the Mayor’s 24-hour Citywide Call Center at 311.

Drop-In Centers for Residents Experiencing Homelessness

The Downtown Day Services Center (The Center) is providing walk-in services to guests with no appointment required on Friday, December 31. The Center will be closed on Saturday, January 1.

The Friday holiday hours of operation are 9 am - 4 pm. The Center is operating at its pre-pandemic capacity, meaning a maximum of 120 guests are permitted in the Center at any time. Entry will be permitted on a first-come, first-served basis. Guests will be provided with a wristband that must be worn while in the Center. Available walk-in services include showers, laundry, medical & mental health treatment, computer access, electronic/mobile device charging, housing case management, employment counseling, harm reduction services, legal counseling and other vital services. Full capacity lunch services will continue Monday through Friday 11 am - 1 pm. Masks must be worn and adherence to appropriate COVID-19 protocols must be followed.

Zoe’s Doors Youth Drop-In Center, located at 900 Rhode Island Avenue NE, will be open from 8 am – 7 pm.

Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) parks, playgrounds, athletic courts, and fields will be open. All previously permitted events on these outdoor spaces will take place as scheduled.

WHAT’S CLOSED ON FRIDAY, DECEMBER 31 AND SATURDAY, JANUARY 1:

All Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) locations will be closed on Friday, December 31 and Saturday, January 1. Customers are encouraged to use online options by visiting dmv.dc.gov.

The District’s COVID-19 public vaccination clinics sites will be closed from Friday, December 31 through Sunday, January 2.

The District’s COVID-19 call center will be closed on Friday, December 31 and Saturday, January 1.

The Department of Employment Services’ Navigation Call Center will be closed on Friday, December 31 and Saturday, January 1. Residents are encouraged to file unemployment insurance claims online at does.dc.gov.

DC Public Schools meal sites will be closed from Friday, December 31 and Saturday, January 1.

All DPR afterschool meal sites will be closed on Friday, December 31 and Saturday, January 1. Additionally, deliveries through the homebound COVID-19 program will be paused on Friday, December 31.

The Sasha Bruce Youth Drop-In Center for District residents experiencing homelessness will be closed Friday, December 31 and Saturday, January 1.

DPR recreation and aquatic centers will be closed Friday, December 31 and Saturday, January 1.

The Department of Human Services Economic Security Administration Service Centers will be closed on Friday, December 31 and Saturday, January 1.

The DC Health & Wellness Center (77 P Street, NE) will be closed on Friday, December 31 and Saturday, January 1.

DC Public Library (DCPL) neighborhood locations will be closed on Friday, December 31, Saturday, January 1 and Sunday, January 2. No COVID-19 tests or vaccines will be available on those dates. Digital services, including movies and databases, are available online at dclibrary.org.

The STAY DC Call Center will be closed on Friday, December 31. The Center will reopen on Monday, January 3 with its regular hours from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. For additional information, please visit stay.dc.gov.

MODIFIED SERVICE ADJUSTMENTS:

The DC Department of Public Works (DPW) sanitation services will be in effect Friday, December 31 and Saturday January 1 as scheduled.

There will be no citizen drop-off service at Fort Totten Transfer Station on Friday, December 31. Service will resume on Monday, January 3.

Household hazardous waste and unwanted electronic equipment is collected every Saturday between 7 am to 2 pm, except holidays at the Benning Road Transfer Station, 3200 Benning Road, NE. The first household hazardous waste collection of 2022 will take place Saturday, January 8, 2022.

CONSTRUCTION:

The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) will suspend construction and work zones for non-emergency work in roadways, alleys, and sidewalks within the District’s right of way. This includes manhole access and construction-related deliveries. Approved construction activities may resume Monday, January 3 during permitted work hours.

The Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs (DCRA) does not normally permit construction on District holidays, and violations could result in a Stop Work Order and may be subject to a $4,000 fine. No construction will be allowed on Friday, December 31, for the holiday without a companion Afterhours Permit. Please report illegal construction by submitting an Illegal Construction Inspection Request Form or calling 311, visiting 311.dc.gov, texting DC311, or tweeting to @311dcgov. DCRA offers many online services, tools, and resources, enabling customers to conduct business 24 hours per day, seven days per week.

LANE RESTRICTIONS:

DDOT will not execute any rush hour reversible lane operations in the following corridors:

Canal Road between Chain Bridge and Foxhall Road, NW

Rock Creek Parkway (controlled by the National Park Service)

The following ongoing lane restriction during the public health emergency remains in effect:

Rush hour reversible lanes operations on Connecticut Avenue and 16th Street, NW are suspended.

PARKING ENFORCEMENT & LOCAL PUBLIC TRANSIT:

All parking enforcement will be suspended on Friday, December 31, except streetcar ticketing and towing. Saturday, January 1, 2022 all parking enforcement is suspended. Modified parking enforcement will take place on Sunday, January 2 including streetcar ticketing and towing. All parking enforcement will resume on Monday, January 3.

All DC Circulator routes will operate regular schedule, including late-night service on December 31 and January 1.