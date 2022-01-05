ShareVault achieves ISO 27001: 2013 Information Security Certification
ShareVault, a secure document sharing company today announced the achievement of ISO/IEC 27001: 2013 Information Security Management System certification.
As a trusted document security company, this ISO 27001 certification is crucial to our team since it verifies that our security processes meet the gold standard”LOS GATOS, CA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “We are very proud of this achievement which clearly affirms our commitment to maintaining the utmost security in everything we do for our customers. As a trusted document security company, this ISO 27001 certification is crucial to our team since it verifies that our security processes meet the gold standard,” says Richard Andersen – Founder and CEO at ShareVault.
ISO/IEC 27001: 2013 is internationally recognized as the most stringent standard for information security management. The certification was issued by a third-party auditor (SRI) who confirmed ShareVault possessed formalized information technology security processes, technical controls and documentation required after completing a formal audit process.
SRI is an independent, world class ISO certification organization and accredited Registrar Company. The global leader has helped organizations operate with sustainable, secure and safe practices. SRI confirmed ShareVault had implemented the necessary security measures and countermeasures to safeguard the security management systems from compromise or unauthorized access. The ISO 27001:2013 certification is evidence that ShareVault takes any threats to data integrity, information security and confidentiality very seriously.
“By eliminating security risks and implementing the necessary steps to comply with this standard, we’ve shown we can exceed the security requirements demanded by our clients, employees, and stakeholders,” states Phil Bandy, Chief Information Security Officer.
Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer, John Badger adds, “As guardians of our customer’s most sensitive data, we know that customer trust in our businesses processes is just as important as their trust in our platform.” This certification confirms that ShareVault has successfully implemented the right measures and procedures in its security management systems.
As a leading document security company, ShareVault is, of course, equally committed to having the most stringent security in place for our virtual data room cloud infrastructure.
ShareVault is deployed on dedicated server instances in a Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) managed by RackSpace and hosted by Amazon Web Services (AWS).
Each server instance is hardened per RackSpace’s best practices in accordance with the relevant security standards. RackSpace AWS services are certified SOC 1/2/3, PCI, ISO 90001 / 27001 / 27017 / 27018, FedRAMP Moderate, DoD CC SRG IL2, HIPAA, and HITRUST.
About ShareVault
ShareVault is a trendsetter and innovator in providing secure document sharing solutions and virtual data rooms that lets businesses track and control the sharing of confidential information with external parties during critical business processes and due diligence.
ShareVault sets itself apart from other data room providers by offering a myriad of document security capabilities other data room providers do not have – like dynamic watermarking and remote shredding of documents even after they have been downloaded.
The on-demand web application combines bank grade security and availability with ease of use and high-speed functionality. The platform also integrates with a wide range of third-party applications through standard connectors and Application Program Interface. These enable businesses to integrate ShareVault data rooms with existing document sharing and content creation workflows without disruption.
ShareVault is headquartered in the heart of Silicon Valley, Los Gatos, California.
