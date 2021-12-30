Submit Release
DNREC to Close, Reduce Hours at Some Facilities for January

Brandywine Creek Nature Center/DNREC photo

 

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) will close or reduce hours for several public activities and facilities following the surge in coronavirus cases driven by the omicron variant.

While state parks, nature and wildlife areas continue to be open, the following closures and reductions in hours will be in effect through the end of January due to current or anticipated staffing shortages:

  • The Brandywine Zoo will reduce its open hours to Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays in January.
  • Public restroom facilities in state parks and reserves will close starting next week. Portable toilets will be available for visitors in place of the public restrooms. Campground facilities will remain open.
  • State park offices will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Nature centers, interpretive centers and museums, and the St. Jones Reserve visitor center will be closed starting Monday. Jan. 3.
  • The Ommelanden Hunter Education Training Center will continue to operate with reduced days and hours by appointment only. Details are available at de.gov/ommelanden.
  • Indoor programs will either be held virtually or canceled. Outdoor programming and volunteering will continue. Restrictions may apply to outdoor programs. For questions regarding specific programs, contact the office at the park or location where the program is scheduled.
  • First Day Hikes will still occur on Saturday and will have a self-check-in option at each park.
  • Mandatory in-person hunter education field days in January will continue, but with fewer students in smaller groups.

DNREC encourages the public to take advantage of online resources, including applications for permits and licenses, and virtual educational content. Public hearings and meetings are also virtual with updated information available on the DNREC online calendar, de.gov/dnrecmeetings.

All conditions are subject to change. Staff and visitors in state buildings and facilities are still required to wear face coverings. For the latest information on COVID-19 in Delaware, visit de.gov/coronavirus.

About DNREC The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control protects and manages the state’s natural resources, protects public health, provides outdoor recreational opportunities and educates Delawareans about the environment. For more information, visit the website and connect with @DelawareDNREC on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.

Media Contacts: Nikki Lavoie, nikki.lavoie@delaware.gov; Shauna McVey, shauna.mcvey@delaware.gov

###

