DNREC Reminds Residents and Visitors That Delaware’s Annual Open Burning Ban Begins May 1

Open burning of yard waste is banned through Sept. 30 during Ozone Season/Delaware DNREC graphic

Sign Up to Receive Air Quality Alerts During Ozone Season

The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control reminds residents and visitors to the First State that Delaware’s annual open burning ban takes effect Thursday, May 1 and continues through Sept. 30 and is in place to help protect air quality during what’s also known as the ozone season.

During the statewide ban, most outdoor burning is not allowed. Cooking fires, recreational campfires and ceremonial bonfires are still permitted year-round when they use firewood, charcoal, propane, or natural gas.

“The visible smoke and invisible emissions from burning contain pollutants, which are not only bad for the environment, but for anyone breathing — both close to the fire source and downwind,” said DNREC Environmental Scientist Gerald Mood of the Division of Air Quality. “These pollutants can also contribute to ozone, smog, haze and reduced visibility, especially in the hotter weather.”

During the burn ban and Ozone Season, Delawareans can rely on alternatives to burning, such as:

Using curbside pick-up or drop-off yard waste sites. More information about disposal of yard waste can be found at the de.gov/yardwaste webpage.

Chipping or shredding limbs and branches to convert them into useful mulch.

Adding yard waste to a compost pile to support a rich backyard garden. For more information, visit the de.gov/composting webpage.

From Oct. 1 to April 30, residential open burning of cut or fallen limbs, dead branches, or shrubbery is allowed but limited. Rules include only burning between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., with a maximum of 27 cubic feet of yard waste to be burned at any one time. For a complete list of all open burning rules, visit de.gov/openburning.

Residents and visitors to the First State should know it is always against state law to burn leaves (this includes pine needles), grass, trash, garbage, and refuse including tires, construction and demolition waste, paper, cardboard, plastic, furniture, fabric, and mattresses.

Citations issued by Delaware Natural Resources Police Environmental Crimes Unit for all other open burning during this time are punishable by fines to include court costs upon conviction.

More information about open burning in Delaware can be found at the de.gov/openburning webpage. DNREC’s air quality email alerts also can help the public stay informed during the ban. To sign up for the air quality alerts, send an email to listserv@listserv.delaware.gov with the following text in the body of the email: SUBSCRIBE DNREC_OZONE_ALERTS.

About DNREC

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control protects and manages the state’s natural resources, protects public health, provides outdoor recreational opportunities and educates Delawareans about the environment. The DNREC Division of Air Quality monitors and regulates all emissions to the air. For more information, visit the website and connect with DNREC on YouTube, Facebook, X or LinkedIn.

Media contacts: Michael Globetti, michael.globetti@delaware.gov; Alyssa Imprescia, alyssa.imprescia@delaware.gov

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