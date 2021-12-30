Equator Washer Keeps Families Safe with the Sanitize Feature

The new generation of the Super Washer EW 835 is helping families stay safe with its innovative sanitize, allergen, and winterize cycles.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, December 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equator Advanced Appliances just launched its most germ-busting and home-friendly innovation in its 30-year history. The latest generation Super Washer EW 835 kills viruses and contagions, including COVID-19, and eliminates dust mites and other sneeze-inducing allergens. Plus, with a two-minute winterize cycle you can easily protect your washer from freezing, pipe bursting temperatures. Avoid any rocking movements during the cycles due to the adjustable levelling legs provided with the washer.

The magic behind the sanitize cycle is the 165 degree water temperature, perfect for people who work in highly contaminated areas, like hospitals and schools. Plus, the baffles inside the stainless steel drum are coated with anti-microbial technology that prevents the growth of bacteria. But if you seek absolute peace of mind, push the self-clean option that uses 131-degree temperatures to disinfect the drum in between loads to remove any lurking mold, dirt, and bacteria. The sanitize cycle combined with the allergen cycle, you’re guaranteed 100% clean clothes.

And now preparing your washer for winter can be done with just a push of a button. Simply add antifreeze and select the two-minute winterize cycle. This is perfect for closing down your summer get-a-way home, RV, or boat to avoid costly damages. With an 18-pound capacity, but still compact design, this washer-dryer combo is the perfect choice for keeping families both safe and worry-free. The child lock feature locks the control buttons to ensure that the cycle chosen does not change.

Delay your start by choosing a program up to 24 hours in advance. Users can choose from a variety of energy-efficient cycles that distribute the perfect amount of water needed for clean clothes. In case of any forgotten items, use the add-a-sock feature by pressing the Start/Pause button for 5 seconds. Including the quiet cycle with a noise level of less than 60 dB, the perfect option for families working and studying from home. The LED display makes it easy to operate the washer even in the dark.

The EW 835 is priced at $ 1149 on the Equator Website. It also can be ordered today from Amazon, Home Depot, Lowe's, Walmart, Sears, Goedeker and Wayfair among others.

Equator Advanced Appliances was founded in 1991. Its product line includes laundry machines, dishwashers, refrigerators, wine coolers and other essential home appliances. Equator’s groundbreaking eco-friendly products have been featured over 1,000 times in the media including Fortune, Popular Mechanics, better Homes and Gardens, the Wall Street Journal and Oprah. Now commencing its 31st year in business, Equator remains committed to creating ingenious products that solve real problems in its customers’ lives.