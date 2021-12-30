Submit Release
Arrest Made in a 2018 Homicide: 1500 Block of Benning Road, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in reference to a homicide that occurred on Sunday, September 30, 2018, in the 1500 block of Benning Road, Northeast.

 

At approximately 12:13 am, members of the Fifth District responded to the listed location for the report of sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, members located an adult male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and found no signs consistent with life. The victim remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

 

The decedent has been identified as 27 year-old Wilbert Brooks, of Northeast, DC.

 

On Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 27 year-old Rashad Hood III, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder while Armed.

