1955 Porsche Speedster by the artist Robert Morris Auctioned Live on Bring a Trailer

LEBENON, NJ, USA, December 30, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- A 1955 Porsche 356 Speedster, built by the Minimalist sculptor Robert Morris is currently being auctioned off on https://bringatrailer.com/listing/1955-porsche-356-speedster-9/ Robert Morris is often regarded as one of the most prominent theorists of Minimalism. https://www.wikiart.org/en/robert-morris Works by Robert Morris have been show in the MOMA, Whitney, and Guggenheim. Some are permanent displays.Morris had a Porsche RS-61 Porsche that he sold, and having seller’s remorse, he bought this Porsche in 1973. Morris started modifying the car in 70’s as an early “Outlaw Porsche”, influenced by the smooth lines of the RS-61. Robert built the car with the help of his assistant Rolf Horst, who helped him build his larger sculptures. Morris custom made an aluminum head fairing, passenger tonneau cover, alloy seat and alloy rear wheel spats . The body was stripped of all trim. The interior is customized with blacked out vinyl dash, special rubber mats, etc. Morris drove the Speedster until 2007, when he disassembled and repainted silver.When the car was purchased from Morris’ wife Lucile, the panels were hanging in the Morris studio, a converted barn in NY. The panels were taken down and the Speedster was re-assembled in the studio before transport! Included with the car are the white cords used to hang the parts, along with paper and canvas templates the artist used to fabricate the covers. The car also comes complete with black canvas top, canvas tonneau cover, and side curtains.This 1955 Speedster is eligible to do the Mille Miglia and California Mille. If new owner wanted to convert to original specs, the car comes with the original transmission, brake drums, along with a set of 16” x 3.25” steel wheels.The auction ends on Jan 4th 2022.