5 Berks County Conservation Projects Receive State Grant Funding

Reading – December 30, 2021 – The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) today announced that five Berks County projects were awarded $894,200 in grant funding.

Statewide, 317 projects, including four in the 11th senatorial district, received investment through the Community Conversation Partnership Program (CCPP). A statewide total of $70 million will go towards projects that revitalize communities, create new recreational opportunities, and conserve natural spaces.

Fleetwood Borough received $250,000 for the rehabilitation of Fleetwood Park. Improvements to the park will include renovation of the stage and construction of a new bandshell, a seating area, a shade structure, pedestrian walkways, and a parking area. Also funded increased ADA access and landscaping improvements.

Muhlenberg Township was awarded $143,500 for the rehabilitation and further development of Laurel Run Park. Park renovations will include a parking area, the installation of pickleball courts, a multi-purpose field, pavilions, and pedestrian walkways. Also included under the project are new signage and ADA-compliant pathways.

The City of Reading received $237,000 for the rehabilitation of Reading Iron Playground. Funding will go towards the construction of a basketball court, soccer field, pedestrian walkways, and a parking area. Additionally, new playground equipment with required safety surfacing will be installed.

The Borough of was awarded $247,000 to further the development of Topton Park. Work will include the construction of pedestrian walkways and bridges as well as increased ADA access, landscaping, signage, and other related site improvements.

“It’s encouraging that the commonwealth continues to make investments here in Berks County,” Sen. Judy Schwank (D-11th district) said. “There’s no shortage of great projects being put forward by local leaders and I’m happy to see them get the financial support they deserve. I hope this continues and I know my fellow state lawmakers representing Berks County will join me in making sure our projects are given the resources they need.”

Elsewhere in Berks County, Tulpehocken Township received $16,700 for a master site development plan for the 4.8-acre Tulpehocken Township Recreation Area. Funding will go towards commissioning a written report.

