AUTOsist Ranked #1 Best Fleet Management Software of 2022 by Forbes

Magazine raves about the easy-to-use, flexible, feature-rich platform

ORANGE COUNTY, CALIF., UNITED STATES, December 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Forbes magazine recently cited California-based software company AUTOsist for having the “Best Overall Fleet Management Software of 2022.”

In recognizing AUTOsist, the magazine said its “flexible fleet management software allows you to store information on all the vehicles/assets you have for your business. It’s an easy-to-use platform you can access via browser or through its mobile app available for iOS and Android. Pricing is simple, flexible and affordable – use the software for free for one vehicle, $59 per month for up to five vehicles or $149 per month for unlimited users and 25 vehicles. Plans are scaled up in blocks of five vehicles/assets.” Customers can all pay by user and get unlimited assets if needed.

The writers at Forbes had the following to say about AUTOsist’s key features: “AUTOsist offers almost all the features one might expect of the best fleet management software. You’ll get inspection checklists, service history tracking (with receipt and record uploading), reminders and work orders, fuel tracking and parts inventory counts. You can also run custom reports to track monthly or annual costs of maintenance.”

The article also pointed out the many positive reviews available online, as well as how the fleet management software offers 24/7 support and each client gets a dedicated account manager. It concluded by saying, “It’s an ideal choice for any small business that needs to primarily track preventative maintenance and upload old records for their fleet.”

“We pride ourselves on designing fleet management software that’s easy to use and continually strive to help businesses improve their performance. We’re honored to be recognized for that by Forbes, the leading business magazine in the country,” said Zorrane Abdeali, AUTOsist’s Founder.

AUTOsist offers a free live demo and 14-day risk free trial. For more information, visit AUTOsist.com.

About AUTOsist
AUTOsist, LLC is a fleet maintenance and management software company based in Orange County, California. Launched in 2014, AUTOsist has grown rapidly and continues to give both businesses and consumers a better way to manage their fleet of vehicles, equipment and other assets. Our motto here is simplicity. With so much complicated software out there, our goal is to provide you with easy-to-use and affordable fleet maintenance and management software. We are extremely passionate in what we do and our goal is to make our platform better every day by taking feedback from the most important thing – Our Customers.

