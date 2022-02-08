Submit Release
The Advocate Urges a Navy Veteran Who Has Just Been Diagnosed with Mesothelioma in Tennessee or Their Family to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste About Compensation-It Might be Millions

— Tennessee US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE , USA, February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Tennessee US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate says, "We are on a mission to ensure a Navy Veteran with recently diagnosed mesothelioma anywhere in Tennessee receives the best possible financial compensation results. Depending on the specifics of how a Navy Veteran was exposed to asbestos on a navy ship, submarine or at a shipyard financial compensation might be in the millions.

"To get the financial compensation job done for a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Tennessee we recommend attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste because aside from being one of the nation's leading mesothelioma attorneys-he specializes in assisting Veterans with this rare cancer. If a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma would like to receive the best possible compensation results it is incredibly important-they recall as much as possible about how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos in the service. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst please call 800-714-0303.

"Attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste is an incredible resource for a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma because he has helped so many people like this over the years and because he is so knowledgeable about how a sailor could have been exposed to asbestos on a navy ship, submarine or at a shipyard. For more information a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma anywhere in Tennessee or their family members are welcome to call attorney Erik Karst anytime at 800-714-0303." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate offers their free services to a US Navy Veterans with mesothelioma in Memphis, Nashville, Knoxville, Chattanooga, Clarksville or anywhere in Tennessee. https://Tennessee.USNavyMesothelioma.Com

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Tennessee the Tennessee US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate strongly recommends the following two heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at each hospital.

* The Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center, Nashville: https://www.vanderbilthealth.com/cancer/.

Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis: www.baptistonline.org

Every US Navy ship or submarine built prior to 1982 contained asbestos. About one third of all US citizens diagnosed with mesothelioma each year are US Navy Veterans. Before a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family retain the services of a lawyer or law firm, they are urged to call the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate anytime at 800-714-0303 for guidance and help. The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate’s top priority is a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in any state receives the best possible compensation results. https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma

Michael Thomas
Tennessee US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate
+1 800-714-0303
