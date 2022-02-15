Nebraska Mesothelioma Victims Center Appeals to the Family of a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in Nebraska to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste for Specifics About Compensation That Might be Millions

If your husband or dad is a Navy Veteran who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma anywhere in Nebraska, please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303.” — Nebraska Mesothelioma Victims Center

OMAHA , NEBRASKA , USA, February 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the Nebraska Mesothelioma Victims Center, "If your husband or dad is a Navy Veteran who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma anywhere in Nebraska, please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste anytime at 800-714-0303 for what will be a no obligation conversation about what your compensation settlement might be. Erik Karst is one of the top mesothelioma attorneys in the USA and he specializes in assisting Navy Veterans with this rare cancer caused by asbestos exposure.

"To get the best mesothelioma compensation results it is incredibly important for the person with this cancer recall the specifics about how and when they were exposed to asbestos in the navy. It is this vital information that will become the foundation for a mesothelioma compensation claim. For a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in most instances their asbestos exposure took place on a navy ship, submarine or at a shipyard where the Veteran's ship or submarine was undergoing repairs.

"Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste can be incredibly helpful for a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma because he has so much experience working with Navy Veterans. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Nebraska are welcome to call 800-714-0303 anytime." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Nebraska Mesothelioma Victims Center’s services are available throughout the state of Nebraska including communities such as Omaha, Lincoln, Bellevue, Grand Island, Kearney, Fremont, or North Platte. https://Nebraska.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Nebraska the Nebraska Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following three heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at each hospital.

* Creighton University Medical Center Omaha, Nebraska:

https://www.chihealth.com/en/location-search/creighton-bergan.html

* University of Nebraska Medical Center Eppley Cancer Center Omaha, Nebraska:

https://www.unmc.edu/cancercenter/

Individuals in the state of Nebraska with mesothelioma could have been exposed to asbestos while serving in the US Navy or while working at a power plant, as a plumber, a boiler technician, as an auto repairman, as an electrician, or in the construction industry. In most cases, the exposure to asbestos took place in the 1950′s, 1960′s, 1970′s, or 1980′s. Mesothelioma typically takes three to five decades to develop. https://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Maine, New Jersey, West Virginia, Florida, Wyoming, and Washington. However, mesothelioma does happen in Nebraska as the Nebraska Mesothelioma Victims Center would like to explain anytime at 800-714-0303.

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma