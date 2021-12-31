Huge Inventory Available During Appliances Connection’s New Year Sale

Appliances Connection's New Year Sale

A huge inventory of ready to ship, in-stock appliances from all major brands are available during Appliances Connection's New Year Sale.

Appliances Connection Special Financing Gift Card Offer

Get 5% back on an Appliances Connection Gift Card when using 6 months or 12 months special financing when you complete your purchase using an Appliances Connection Credit Card.

Fisher & Paykel Kitchen Appliances

Select brands such as Fisher & Paykel are offering FREE appliances with qualifying purchases.

For a limited time, get instant savings and huge deals on a massive supply of appliances and furniture in every category.

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The holidays may be over, but the savings keep on coming with Appliances Connection’s New Year Sale! From January 1st - January 12th, customers will have access to the best deals on a huge inventory of ready to ship, in-stock appliances and furniture items from all major brands. Get 5% back on an Appliances Connection Gift Card when using 6 months or 12 months special financing when completing a purchase using an Appliances Connection Credit Card.

Select brands such as Viking, Fisher & Paykel, Forté, and Bertazzoni are also offering instant savings on qualifying purchases, with some orders qualifying for free appliances! Entirely new product suites that combine function and style are being rolled out in 2022, providing reliable performance and stunning designs to truly enhance the kitchen.

We have a massive supply of Miele, LG, GE, Frigidaire, and Whirlpool appliances in every category. Brand new refrigerators, ovens, ranges, dishwashers, and laundry units from these brands are available directly from our warehouses with free delivery available on orders over $99.

“Our entire staff has been working tirelessly to ensure our customers have the best online shopping experience anywhere,” said Albert Fouerti, CEO of Appliances Connection. “Thanks to our recent merger, we have exponentially increased our supply chains, warehouses, and fleet of trucks, resulting in an astounding improvement in shipping efficiency across the United States. A huge inventory of appliances from all major brands are in-stock and ready to ship at a moment’s notice. We could not have accomplished this all without the endless support of our team across the country. And of course, our success would not be possible without our loyal customer base who we have and will continue to proudly serve for years to come. Thank you all!”

Visit https://www.appliancesconnection.com/ today to see how much to save. Also check out our blog where to find out about new releases, our favorite appliances of the year, read our monthly newsletters, and more.

John Winters
Appliances Connection
+1 800-299-9470
email us here

You just read:

Huge Inventory Available During Appliances Connection’s New Year Sale

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Consumer Goods, Electronics Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
John Winters
Appliances Connection
+1 800-299-9470
Company/Organization
Appliances Connection
1870 Bath Ave
Brooklyn, New York, 11214
United States
8002999470
Visit Newsroom
About

In the market for luxury appliances? Look no further than Appliances Connection. In operation for two decades, we’ve become the most trusted name for the finest brands including Bertazzoni, La Cornue, Blue Star, SMEG, Monogram, Dacor, Miele, and Sub-Zero/Wolf. We offer a full array of premium ranges, cooktops, refrigerators, wine stations, wall ovens, and so much more. With Appliances Connection, you’re not just getting the best in luxe appliances. You’ll also receive unparalleled service from our expert and experienced sales and delivery teams, from browsing to delivery. Our customer support staff is also there to help you with any issues you may have for the life of the appliance. Appliances Connection is guaranteed to deliver the top-tier appliances and shopping experience you deserve.

Appliances Connection

More From This Author
Huge Inventory Available During Appliances Connection’s New Year Sale
Huge Inventory of Forté Appliances Available During Appliances Connection’s New Year Sale
Huge Inventory of Refrigerators and Freezers Available During Appliances Connection’s Cyber Month Sale
View All Stories From This Author