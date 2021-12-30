CycleFit by Stacy Releases Epic Spin Cycle Workout to End 2021 on a Good Note
The Big Finish 2021 is available on YouTube and the CycleFit by Stacy websiteLOS ANGELES, OH, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CycleFit by Stacy has released its final indoor cycle video for 2021, The Big Finish 2021. The workout delivers 45 minutes of energizing music, three hills and 16 intervals, plus a killer ending guaranteed to make cyclists sweat.
CycleFit by Stacy founder Stacy grew up in Houston and graduated from the University of Houston before moving to Hollywood, California, in 1994. He has had success in the entertainment industry, rising to the position of Vice President of Finance with a movie production company. Stacy then founded a real estate brokerage firm, which he operated for more than 15 years.
"I have always been dedicated to health and fitness, through nutrition, cardio and weight training," Stacey said, "But I didn't add cycling to my fitness regime until I turned 40. I was hooked immediately because of the results I was achieving."
After 11 years of indoor cycling and achieving amazing, sculpted results, Stacy decided to launch CycleFit by Stacy. It was a gamble to try to launch a fitness company at the age of 51, but Stacy knew his methods provided results. His infectious energy and extensive knowledge have garnered him more than 7.4 thousand followers on YouTube for virtual classes.
Workouts range from 15 to 45 minutes and include imagery to create a unique experience that doesn't leave riders feeling stuck indoors and exciting music to pump up the energy. More than a basic spin class or cycle fitness class, Stacy inspires viewers to start where they are and progress from there. Stacy's workouts work with Peloton bikes as well as any other spin or cycle indoor bikes.
The final CycleFit by Stacy video for 2021, The Big Finish 2021, was released on December 26. The 45-minute workout is challenging and includes colorful visuals and a mountain road ride.
According to Stacy, indoor cycling is a great way to stay fit because it gives people a routine they can follow no matter the weather. “You can do cycling in your own home. It’s a workout that’s immune to excuses,” Stacy commented. Another advantage is the technique’s flexibility. People can experience going up hills or riding flat, depending on their level of interest and fitness. It is possible to build up stamina and engage in ever more strenuous workouts over time.
One participant, R. Conn, commented, "Best ride ever! A good way to burn off those Xmas calories and end the year on a good note. Your ending is EPIC!"
Stacy has even more energizing indoor cycling sessions planned for 2022, including an epic Superbowl ride premiering in February 2022.
"Over the last ten years, and now in my 50s, I've learned how to achieve dramatic fitness results through efficient interval-based indoor cycling rides. Now, I get to share those rides with people as they join me on this journey," Stacy said.
For more information, visit cyclefitbystacy.com and follow Stacy on Instagram and Twitter. Workouts can be found on the website and YouTube.
