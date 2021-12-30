The FMI Class of 2021
Dec 30, 2021
By Dan Ratner, Senior Director, Member Services and Peter Collins, Senior Director, Business Development and Membership, FMI
Reflecting on 2021 most may remember significant events like mass vaccinations for COVID-19, the Capitol Hill insurrection, the beginning of civilian space travel, natural disasters related to climate change, and many others. At FMI, membership growth is a significant event each and every year and no matter what is happening in the world around us, recognizing those that joined the organization is a priority.
As the FMI annual membership cycle comes to an end, all FMI members are asked to renew their affiliation with a fresh start on January 1st. Before we say goodbye to 2021, we recognize and welcome the FMI members that joined us in 2021:
Retailers/Wholesalers
- Cabrera GroupArecibo, PR
- DoD Commissary AgencyWashington, DC
- Fields FoodsSt. Louis, MO
- Food Love MarketWarwick, RI
- Foodnet Supermarket, Inc. San Leandro, CA
- Kootenay Co-OpNelson, BC, Canada
- Misfits MarketsDelanco, NJ
- North Country SmokehouseClaremont, NH
- Prairie Street PrimeGreat Neck, NY
- Scotts Valley MarketScotts Valley, CA
- Selectos Los PradosPuerto Rico
- Sunset FoodsHighland Park, IL
- Sysco Corp.Houston, TX
To learn more about Retailer/Wholesaler or University & College membership, please contact Dan Ratner at dratner@fmi.org.
Product Suppliers
- Corteva Agriscience
- Hain Celestial
- Reckitt
- The Kellogg Company
Associates
Affiliates
- A8 Strategic
- American Mushroom Institute
- DHL Supply Chain
- Fairtrade America
- FourKites
- Guidehouse
- National Retail Systems
- New Zealand Trade + Enterprise
- Prime Shrimp LLC
- Pure Flavor
- Red Smith Foods
- Riveron
- Talula Energy Solutions
- The Food Group
- Whalou Properties Management
- Zoetis
Association Partners
- ACME Smoked Fish
- Alert Innovation
- Bristol Bay
- CMSPI
- Center for Advancing Retail & Technology
- Eastern Fish Company
- Far East Brokers
- Foodspace Technology
- GLOBALG.A.P. North America
- GOJO Industries
- Inland Seafood Corporation
- Legit Fish
- Leroy Seafood
- Materne North America
- Movista
- O9 Solutions
- Ocean Strategies
- Pairwise Plants LLC
- Planalytics
- PreZero US
- Replenium
- Riverence Provisions
- SAS
- Schraad and Associates, Inc.
- Shelf Engine
- Simbe Robotics
- Simplista
- Stor.a.i.
- The Stores Consulting Group
- TrueCommerce
- Vector
- Veramaris VOF
- Zendesk
- Zipline Logistics
Industry Partners
- Accelerate 360 LLC
- AlixPartners LLP
- AmeriCold Logistics, LLC
- BlueTriton Brands
- Boston Consulting Group
- Focal Systems Inc.
- iFoodDS
For more information about Product Supplier and Associate Membership, contact Peter Collins, pcollins@fmi.org.
A full listing of all FMI members can always be found in the FMI Member Directories.
As FMI grows and expands its influence and reach, the value of membership becomes richer and more robust because members benefit from the collective wisdom and knowledge of food industry practices and expertise.
As we welcome and celebrate the coming of a new year, all of us at FMI express our sincere appreciation and admiration to all our new and loyal members. We look forward to being together with all of you throughout 2022.
Happy New Year!