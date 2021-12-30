The FMI Class of 2021

Dec 30, 2021

By Dan Ratner, Senior Director, Member Services and Peter Collins, Senior Director, Business Development and Membership, FMI

Reflecting on 2021 most may remember significant events like mass vaccinations for COVID-19, the Capitol Hill insurrection, the beginning of civilian space travel, natural disasters related to climate change, and many others. At FMI, membership growth is a significant event each and every year and no matter what is happening in the world around us, recognizing those that joined the organization is a priority.

As the FMI annual membership cycle comes to an end, all FMI members are asked to renew their affiliation with a fresh start on January 1st. Before we say goodbye to 2021, we recognize and welcome the FMI members that joined us in 2021:

Retailers/Wholesalers

Cabrera GroupArecibo, PR

DoD Commissary AgencyWashington, DC

Fields FoodsSt. Louis, MO

Food Love MarketWarwick, RI

Foodnet Supermarket, Inc. San Leandro, CA

Kootenay Co-OpNelson, BC, Canada

Misfits MarketsDelanco, NJ

North Country SmokehouseClaremont, NH

Prairie Street PrimeGreat Neck, NY

Scotts Valley MarketScotts Valley, CA

Selectos Los PradosPuerto Rico

Sunset FoodsHighland Park, IL

Sysco Corp.Houston, TX

Product Suppliers

Corteva Agriscience

Hain Celestial

Reckitt

The Kellogg Company

Associates

Affiliates

A8 Strategic

American Mushroom Institute

DHL Supply Chain

Fairtrade America

FourKites

Guidehouse

National Retail Systems

New Zealand Trade + Enterprise

Prime Shrimp LLC

Pure Flavor

Red Smith Foods

Riveron

Talula Energy Solutions

The Food Group

Whalou Properties Management

Zoetis

Association Partners

ACME Smoked Fish

Alert Innovation

Bristol Bay

CMSPI

Center for Advancing Retail & Technology

Eastern Fish Company

Far East Brokers

Foodspace Technology

GLOBALG.A.P. North America

GOJO Industries

Inland Seafood Corporation

Legit Fish

Leroy Seafood

Materne North America

Movista

O9 Solutions

Ocean Strategies

Pairwise Plants LLC

Planalytics

PreZero US

Replenium

Riverence Provisions

SAS

Schraad and Associates, Inc.

Shelf Engine

Simbe Robotics

Simplista

Stor.a.i.

The Stores Consulting Group

TrueCommerce

Vector

Veramaris VOF

Zendesk

Zipline Logistics

Industry Partners

Accelerate 360 LLC

AlixPartners LLP

AmeriCold Logistics, LLC

BlueTriton Brands

Boston Consulting Group

Focal Systems Inc.

iFoodDS

A full listing of all FMI members can always be found in the FMI Member Directories.

As FMI grows and expands its influence and reach, the value of membership becomes richer and more robust because members benefit from the collective wisdom and knowledge of food industry practices and expertise.

As we welcome and celebrate the coming of a new year, all of us at FMI express our sincere appreciation and admiration to all our new and loyal members. We look forward to being together with all of you throughout 2022.

Happy New Year!