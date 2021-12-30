British-Based rising star MVNO ParentShield has engaged Lozynskyi as its SEO advisor

Dmytro Lozynskyi - founder of Lozynskyi ParentShield Child-Safe Network

Lviv, Ukrainian-based Lozynskyi has been awarded a contract to advise UK' s Engine Mobile that operates the innovative ParentShield mobile network for children

Dmytro for ParentShield is like the 'personal trainer of SEO'. Working with Lozynskyi in refining our SEO and PageSpeed strategy has significantly boosted traffic and site conversions” — Graham Tyers

DERBY, DERBYSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, December 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UK MVNO ParentShield has engaged Lviv, Ukraine, SEO and Web Marketing specialist Lozynskyi to work with it in improving Organic SEO and web page speed.

The UK company says that that the founder Dmytro Lozynskyi impressed with his knowledge and experience in SEO and organic web reach.

"Dmytro is like our 'SEO personal trainer" - said ParentShield founder Graham Tyers. "SEO and page speed are things that we all understand and know about, but it's very useful to have an external advisor to do impartial research and present a well-planned and well-thought-out schedule of changes and improvements that we could make.

"We didn't expect instant gains and returns," Said Tyers "but the results we have seen after only 6 months have been quite surprising with Organic impressions and clicks both doubling in the important run-up to Christmas which is our busy period."

Engine Mobile expects Lozynskyi to continue working for the company as it continues to grow rapidly.

About Lozynskyi

Lozynskyi was formed in 2021 by Lvivian-based Dmytro Lozynskyi to provide web project management and SEO services. The company has worked with established and start-up Internet-based businesses, earning a reputation for moving quickly and taking a no-nonsense approach to growing online.

Lozynskyi conducts intensive market and competitor analysis and provides the full spectrum of development and marketing services, from website design and full project support to one-off SEO and Website audits.



About ParentShield

ParentShield is the UK’s only Mobile Network designed specifically with children in mind, incorporating a wide range of tools - from call recording to keyword alerts - that allow parents to oversee their child’s phone usage without invading their privacy. It can work with any unlocked feature-phone, smartphone or smartwatch and does not require any app or parental controls to be set on the device. Its features are handled remotely, allowing for optimal convenience while kids retain their independence. The SIMs work across the UK and beyond.

ParentShield is seen as one of the UK's 'rising-star' MVNO's with an offering and speciality that is significantly different from past MVNO start-ups that have struggled to compete on price alone with the discount MVNO operators in the UK.

Being a SIM-based network-side service, parents can provide ANY unlocked phone to their child and give them a totally normal mobile phone experience without the stigma of being a locked or crippled "parental control" phone that you wouldn't want to show your friends in the playground.