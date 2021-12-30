The top streamed Rwandan producer and singer-songwriter Eloi El on Spotify in Rwanda

Eloi El's photo Eloi El's photo

Fast-rising artistes Eloi Muhoranimana, popularly known by his stage name as Eloi El

KIGALI CITY, KIGALI, RWANDA, December 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eloi Muhoranimana, well known by his professional name as Eloi El, is a fast rising Rwandan artist, EDM producer and singer-songwriter from Kigali, Rwanda. In December 2021, he took the spot again and appeared as the top streamed artist on Spotify and accumulated more than 7.6 million streams. Eloi has managed to hit 18 million streams and plays, making him one of the fastest growing EDM brands in Rwanda. His music landed on different editorial Spotify playlists such as New Music Friday Canada, Chillout Lounge, New Music Friday Kenya and Deezer editorial playlist such as Chill relax by Deezer Editeurs France.

His musical journey began in 2011, where he started as a producer and singer at the age of 12. Eloi derives inspiration from his family being born and raised in a family of musicians, including his father who was a member of Orchestra Irangira. His two brothers, Sean Brizz and Christian Iradukunda known as "Chris Cheetah" who produced various musical tracks in Rwanda.

Eloi El is on a mission to push forward the boundaries of electronic music by not only producing the soulful sounds, but also inaugurating EDM shows and festivals that will help fans of this genre meet and connect, something he believes will increase its popularity in Africa, especially in Rwanda. Growing up watching Kygo, Avicii and some of the best EDM producers perform live in festivals, Eloi El dreamed of waking up one day and play in the same crowd as them in Rwanda. He believes that doing live shows will create awareness and bring a good impact to this type of music not only in Rwanda but on the whole continent.

You can listen to his latest Electro House and Deep house track "On Fire" collaborating with a Swedish producer "Lost Ways" on any streaming platform.

