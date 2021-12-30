Dr. Michael Gray an expert in the field of regenerative medicine will be speaking on alternatives to surgery
The power that created the body can now be harnessed to repair and rejuvenate the body.”KELLER, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Michael Gray, with over 33 years of medical experience and extensive training on the latest stem cell therapies, the team at Keller Disc and Spine has helped thousands of Texas residents reduce or eliminate their pain, suffering and regain control of their lives. Attending this event is the first step in educating yourself on the wellness benefits that Regenerative Medicine Therapy could hopefully provide for you.
Dr. Gray has been recognized by the National Academy of Best-Selling Authors for his best-selling book “The Success Formula” which he co-authored with Jack Canfield. He also authored “The Complete Guide To Stem Cell and Regenerative Medicine”.
Dr. Gray has conducted more than 60 workshops helping the public learn about the benefits of regenerative medicine and cellular therapy. His patients range in age from 12 years to 93 years old. Dr. Gray has successfully helped more than 22,000 patients. He is also known for his work with professional, Olympic, and amateur athletes.
Topics covered will include the consequences of continuing to live with chronic pain and how it affects the quality of your life. Regenerative medical treatment plans for the best outcomes, realistic results, and expectations
LOCATION: Calabrese, 1281 E State Hwy 114, Southlake, TX 76092
LUNCH: Monday, January 17, 2022, at 12:00 PM
LUNCH: Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 12:00 PM
Call (800) 898-3572 to register.
Dr. Michael Gray’s community service is reflected in his serving on multiple boards: Keller ISD school board, American Cancer Society, and the YMCA Board of Directors. He serves as the Official Doctor of the World Outdoor Racquetball Championships and has treated multiple USA Olympic athletes. He is a member of The American Back Pain Association, American Board of Forensic Examiners, and Association for the Advancement of Automotive Medicine.
Dr. Michael Gray Interviewed by Kevin Harrington