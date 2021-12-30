CONTACT: Chelsea Wuth, 517-241-2112

MDHHS statement on CDC guidelines

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently issued new guidance for quarantine and isolation that modified or shortened the quarantine and isolation period in some circumstances. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) intends to review the supporting evidence behind this guidance, while awaiting additional information from the CDC, specifically for special populations and in high-risk settings.

In the interim, MDHHS will retain current quarantine and isolation guidelines including guidelines for K-12 and congregate care settings. MDHHS will update Michigan's guidance when additional information becomes available from the CDC.

Michigan continues to experience high rates of transmission and has several tools to further prevent the spread of COVID-19. The delta variant has already fueled the current surge in COVID cases and hospitalizations. The high transmissibility of the omicron variant underscores the importance of Michiganders practicing the COVID mitigation practices that are known to reduce spread and risk. Ensuring that as many Michiganders as possible are vaccinated is the best protection available against additional variants of concern and reduces the strain on hospitals.

All Michiganders are urged to wear well-fitting masks covering the mouth and nose, socially distance, get tested for COVID-19 and stay home when they are feeling ill. More than 70% of Michiganders ages 16 and older have received their first dose of the safe and effective COVID-19, and we thank them for getting vaccinated to protect themselves and others, but we have further progress to make. As more individuals are vaccinated, it is less likely that the virus will circulate and mutate, avoiding the development of more transmissible and vaccine-resistant variants in the future.

While the CDC is working on additional information to clarify parts of their updated COVID-19 quarantine and isolation guidance released this week, MDHHS strongly encourages all residents to continue to follow Michigan's current quarantine and isolation guidance to keep themselves and their family as safe as possible.

