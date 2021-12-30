DX Spot Application uses AI Bots for reducing risks and providing effective trading strategies
DX Spot Application has been devised for helping traders to get AI assistance to provide strategies in the cryptocurrency field.
DX Spot Application can easily be used by a beginner in crypto-currency or an expert”INDONESIA, December 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DX Spot application began to help out and provide solutions to the traders on crypto exchanges. The rise and fall of the coins cannot be predicted in the crypto market. As a result, traders often lose their money due to a lack of in-depth analysis. With the help of DX Spot money management, one will be able to reduce risks and calculate profit or loss which has been analyzed by dxspot when the market is unstable.
— Angga Krisma (CEO - Dx Spot)
The team behind DX Spot Application consists of CEO Angga Krisma, CTO Leonard, COO Loke Wai How, Chief Marketing Officer Antonio Mo, Chief Community Officer Arlene Nungay, Promotor Manager NK Nasir Khan, and Influencer Manager Opadotun Taiwo Joseph.
The majority of the cryptocurrency bot in the market offer manual bot setup for the traders. It utilizes conventional strategies. As a result, the trader needs to find a profitable setup for their needs. Many traders fail to devise a long-term plan to make money. Whereas in Dx Spot they can choose auto trade with various strategies provided or can follow master trader with synchronize strategy.
“We understand the needs of the traders, both novice and experienced in the field of cryptocurrency. Hence we have used AI trading bots for DX Spot Application. With the help of AI trading bots, one can achieve a better level of performance. The trader need not have to devise strategies for earning money. DX Spot will help them devise strategic parameters that they can use to increase their chances of earning more from cryptocurrencies,” said CTO Leonard.
CEO Angga Krisma said, “One of the biggest advantages of DX Spot Application is that it is simple and user-friendly. It can be used easily by a beginner in crypto-currency or an expert. The setup process has been kept simple so that both the beginners and the experts can easily create an account and try to earn profit in the world of crypto-currency”.
DX Spot application can be easily downloaded and used for the Indodax markets on play store and other crypto exchangers will be integrated soon.
The company also have started application development for decentralized finance, games, NFT, and Metaverse with blockchain technology.
For more information on DX Spot application contact Antonio Mo (CMO) on WhatsApp at +36 70 575 3073 and visit:
Telegram Channel- https://t.me/DxSpot
Twitter- https://twitter.com/dxspotofficial
Website- www.dxspot.io
About DX Spot Application
DX Spot Application aims to support cryptocurrency traders. With this AI-bot-supported application, the traders can earn money and get strategies for working in the crypto-currency field.
Antonio Mo
Dx Spot
+62 811-221-775
support@dxspot.io
