DOH revises state’s isolation & quarantine policy

Posted on Dec 29, 2021 in Newsroom

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) is revising the state’s COVID-19 isolation and quarantine policies to closely align with recommendations made by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). These changes are effective Monday, January 3, 2022 for all DOH directed isolation and quarantine.

If COVID-19 positive regardless of vaccination status

  • Isolate for at least 5 days and until symptoms are gone.
  • Continue to wear a mask for five days after isolation.

If exposed to COVID-19

  • Boosted, or fully vaccinated within past six months (or within past 2 months if J&J)
    • No need to quarantine
    • Wear a mask for ten days
    • Get tested on day five
  • Neither boosted nor fully vaccinated
    • Quarantine for five days
    • Wear a mask for five days after quarantine
    • Get tested on day five

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms, even mild symptoms, should stay home from work, school and other activities. Those with symptoms who have not been tested should be tested as soon as possible.

“We are adopting the CDC recommendations as one part of effort our to blunt the current very rapid spread of the Omicron variant. These guidelines are practical to implement, making it easier for people to do the right thing. The guidance also acknowledges the waning immunity we are seeing with time after initial vaccination,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Kemble. “There is still much we do not know about transmission dynamics of the Omicron variant. We will continue to follow the science. We should all anticipate that guidance may continue to evolve in the coming weeks as we learn more.”

“The new policies underscore the benefits of booster shots. People who are boosted and do not have symptoms will not need to quarantine after exposure to someone who is COVID positive,” said Health Director Dr. Elizabeth Char, FACEP. “Mask wearing is a key part of the updated guidance. We know how important masks are in reducing the spread of COVID-19.”

While the revised guidance is effective Monday, January 3, 2022, it will take some time to update printed and online material.

Vaccination and testing options are available at hawaiicovid19.com.

# # #

PDF: DOH revises state’s isolation & quarantine policy

