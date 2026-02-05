DOH ALERTS PUBLIC ABOUT COSTCO MINI BEIGNETS FILLED WITH CARAMEL, DUE TO UNDECLARED ALLERGEN

Posted on Feb 5, 2026 in Newsroom

HONOLULU — The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) Food and Drug Branch (FDB) is alerting residents to a recall of Costco Mini Beignets Filled with Caramel, because the product contains undeclared hazelnuts and filberts, which are known allergens. The label does not indicate the presence of the allergens.

The recalled product was distributed to Costco locations throughout Hawai‘i. The DOH FDB is following up with local Costco stores to ensure that the recalled product is no longer available for sale.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to hazelnuts or filberts may run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume or are exposed to the product. Symptoms of an allergic reaction to hazelnuts or filberts may include runny nose, skin reactions such as hives or swelling, itching or tingling in or around the mouth and throat, digestive issues such as diarrhea, stomach cramps, nausea, and/or vomiting, and/or signs of asthma such as coughing, wheezing, chest tightness, or shortness of breath.

Allergies to hazelnuts or filberts can also cause anaphylaxis, a reaction that narrows the airway and can block breathing. Symptoms of anaphylaxis include swelling or tightness of the throat, a severe drop in blood pressure, increased heart rate, chest pain or tightness, rapid pulse, shock, severe difficulty breathing, trouble swallowing, pale blue skin color, and/or dizziness or fainting.

A consumer with an allergy or severe sensitivity to hazelnuts or filberts should notify their healthcare provider if they were exposed to the recalled product or have consumed the product. If a consumer shows signs of anaphylaxis, immediately administer an epinephrine autoinjector (e.g., EpiPen, Auvi-Q, etc.) and call 911, as anaphylaxis is a medical emergency that requires immediate care.

To date, there have been no reports of illness or adverse events attributed to the recalled product. The FDB advises consumers to verify if they purchased the recalled product. Consumers should neither open nor eat the recalled products if anyone in the household has a hazelnut or filbert allergy, to prevent exposure and potential symptoms. Consumers may return the recalled product to Costco for a full refund and visit https://customerservice.costco.com/ with additional questions.

A representative image of the recalled product is displayed below:

