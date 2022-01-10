Submit Release
Shannon Aero aircraft decarbonization tools cut air pollution and GHG emissions

Air transportation is a major emitter of greenhouse gasses. Shannon Aero, Boca Raton, Florida, aircraft decarbonization tools can reduce this air pollution.

Shannon Aero's decarbonization tools give time for airlines, airports & MROs to manage the phase in of future Net-Zero aircraft operations, as the existing fleet reaches the end of its life cycle.”
BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The air transportation industry is a significant emitter of greenhouse gasses. Boca Raton, Florida based Shannon Aero’s aircraft decarbonization tools can reduce this air pollution.

We enable airlines, banks, and lessors to speed up monetization of surplus aircraft, with significant savings in parking, storage, insurance, labor costs, and maintenance. Shannon Aero’s tools prepare airlines, airports & maintenance organizations for the transition to future Net-Zero aircraft operations. In 2016 airlines worldwide agreed to produce net-zero CO2e engine emissions by 2050 based using the ICAO CORSIA scheme as a guide. Shannon Aero has developed tools reducing carbon emissions from commercial aircraft.

“Over the last decade investment institutions began to see commercial aircraft in the same class as financial assets. Aerospace banks developed a vast securities market for aircraft lessor asset-backed securities. Early in 2020 debt financing was reduced as the aircraft market went into steep decline. The impact has been severe as airlines/lessors struggle to find replacement funding sources. Plans to purchase Net-Zero CO2e emitting aircraft may be delayed as operators struggle to pay leases and, lessors downsize. Shannon Aero's decarbonization tools give time for airlines, airports & MROs to manage the phase in of future Net-Zero aircraft operations, as the existing fleet reaches the end of its life cycle," says Glenn Pickard, Shannon Aero."

The air transportation market changes in line with the evolutionary introduction of new aircraft technology because safety improves, operating efficiency increases and fossil fuel air pollution declines. As of 2020 stress on the supply chain slowed fleet replacements. The pressure mounted for the air transport industry to move to the circular economy, based on the concept of new and used aircraft use, reuse, repair, remake, rebuild, repurpose, and research. Shannon Aero’s decarbonization tools give airlines and lessors breathing room to enable the phase-in of Net-Zero aircraft. Any delay in replacing aircraft fleets risks undermining the confidence of the flying public and has political concerns. Civil society groups with the resources to make change, may pressure policy makers to enact legislation enforced by regulation, to mandate the switch to Net-Zero aircraft. Shannon Aero’s decarbonization tools offer airlines fleet transition flexibility in ways that address environmental concerns.

ABOUT US: Boca Raton, FL based Shannon Air Line Services Inc; with facilities in Ireland, China & the UK, has a leadership team with more than forty years of experience managing airlines, buying, selling, leasing aircraft & parts. To arrange interviews and request photographs, call Patrick Harris, CEO; Tel: +1 561-702 7849. Email: pharris@shannonaero.com., website www.shannonaero.com

Patrick Harris
Sionna Aer Services Ireland
+1 561-702-7849
pharris@shannonaero.com

