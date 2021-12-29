Submit Release
The year in photos: 2021

As we end 2021, here’s a look back through photos of some of Gov. Jay Inslee’s work across the state. The COVID-19 pandemic continued to impact Washington in large and small ways. Inslee was able to lift almost all restrictions in late June, until the Delta variant made it necessary to re-instate the mask mandate.

*Note: all photos without a mask are during a time when it was safe to do so.

View the photos on the governor’s Medium page.

