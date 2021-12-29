NASDDDS Announces

Cathy Anderson Award for Public-Private Partnership This year, our field lost a key champion, Cathy Anderson

ALEXANDRIA, VA- Today, the National Association of State Directors of Developmental Disabilities Services (NASDDDS) along with the Public Consulting Group (PCG) announce the creation of the Cathy Anderson Award for Public-Private Partnership. To honor Cathy Anderson’s legacy and lifetime achievements of improving the lives of individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD) across our nation, NASDDDS and PCG are pleased to establish this new award to spotlight strong public-private partnerships that have improved the lives of people with disabilities.

Cathy Anderson had a long career in public service. She held leadership roles in state agencies supporting people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and was responsible for the organization and management of statewide service systems. She was the I/DD director of Nebraska and the District of Columbia. In Iowa, she served as the Chief Deputy Director for the Department of Human Services where she supervised the divisions of Medicaid, Mental Health, Child Welfare, Economic Assistance, Developmental Disabilities, and Policy. She was also a past President of the NASDDDS Board of Directors.

Cathy also served in the private sector, providing consultation and technical assistance to states in her role at PCG. In this capacity, Cathy demonstrated the power of public-private partnerships to achieve great and lasting systems change to improve the lives of individuals with disabilities.

Beginning in January 2022, NASDDDS and PCG will announce a call for nominations from state I/DD directors. The candidates will embody the promise and possibility that can emerge from strong partnerships and highlight the power of bringing public and private expertise jointly to the table.

We are hopeful this award will provide a lasting legacy for Cathy Anderson, whose contributions in her role as a public servant and private partner to public entities are immeasurable.

Find the press release at this link: https://www.nasddds.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/Cathy-Anderson-Award-for-Public-Private-Partnership-Announcement.pdf