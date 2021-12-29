Royalton Barracks/ Negligent Operation

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 21B2007342

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kyle Stevens

STATION: Royalton

CONTACT#: 802 234 9933

DATE/TIME: 12-29-21, Approximately 0800 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Bethel, VT

VIOLATION: Negligent Operation

ACCUSED: Paul S Macadams

AGE: 58

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Braintree, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 12-29-21, State Police were notified of a two-car motor vehicle accident in the town of Bethel. Through investigation it was determined that Macadams had been operating in a negligent manner when his vehicle traveled left of the double yellow center line and collided with a vehicle travelling in the other lane. Macadams was placed under arrest and transported to the Royalton Barracks for processing. Macadams was released on citation to appear in Windsor County Superior Court on 02/01/2022 at 0800 hours for the charge of negligent operation.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/01/21, 8:00 AM

COURT: Windsor Criminal Division

