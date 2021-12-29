Submit Release
Noblegram’s Signature Musical Compositions Are Appreciated By The Music Lovers For Being Unique and Energetic

Rising talent Noblegram’s unique music has a musical bounce and can make large audiences sway to his music.

For me, music is a way of life that I have opted ”
— Noblegram
MOSCOW, RUSSIA, December 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sheriff Olamide Akintunde, Noblegram, is a rising musical talent. Born on June 2, 1994, in Lagos, Nigeria, Noblegram is a musician, songwriter, brand owner, and fashion artist. Noblegram grew up listening to different musicians from varied musical genres from a young age. Some artists who have influenced this musical talent are WizKid, 21 Savage, PlayBoi Carti, Juice Wrld, and Roddy Ricch. It has influenced him to develop his own and signature music.

Due to the influence of different musicians, Noblegram’s music has a unique musical bounce. His unbounded energy can even sway a big crowd.

He earned fame with his musical compositions like Drippy, Cloud Nine, and Crescent.

Noblegram has earned respect as a musician due to the amazing music that he creates. He always aims to offer something unique to his fans. The talented musician has always been consistent with his musical creations, and he levels it up at every opportunity that he gets.

“I create original music for reaching out to my fans who have loved and supported my works. For many artists, music is a way of letting out their energy. For me, music is more than that. It is a way of life that I have opted” said Noblegram.

Noblegram is also well-known for his versatility to deal in different musical genres like rock and pop. However, the musician prefers to call his musical style Emorap, Melody rap, Afro cross-over, and Trap music.

He has come up with a record label titled Fourtwenty Entertainment. Noblegram his also working on signing three artists for his record label.

Apart from being a talented musician, Noblegram is also coming up with a fashion design idea Anonymous Clothing Brand.

For more details on Noblegram, visit https://linktr.ee/Noblegram or send an email to : noblegram2@gmail.com

For updated follow him on :

Instagram : https://instagram.com/noblegram_

And Twitter : ​​https://twitter.com/Noblegram_

About Noblegram
Noblegram is a talented musician who was born in Nigeria. He is well known for his versatility in different musical genres. He has come up with a record label titled Fourtwenty Entertainment and also coming up with a fashion design idea Anonymous Clothing Brand. To listen on spotify visit: https://open.spotify.com/artist/7H7rfzyqB178pE2CRCgl2F?si=bIGPKY8vQa-_zFntVhYSag

Noblegram
Fourtwenty Entertainment
noblegram2@gmail.com
