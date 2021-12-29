Inslee statement on the death of Justice Mary Fairhurst

Gov. Jay Inslee released a statement today following news of the death of retired Washington State Supreme Court Justice and former chief justice, Mary Fairhurst.

“I am deeply saddened about the loss of Justice Mary Fairhurst. She was a talented legal mind, a wonderful, thoughtful person and a dedicated public servant. Mary was deeply committed to her community and was always trying to find ways to support those most in need.

“She will be remembered for her generosity, compassion and courage. Mary championed marriage equality and stood firm against the death penalty.

“Mary led on access to justice for low-income individuals and families, enhanced opportunities for women and people of color in the legal profession and worked to increase public legal education for children and young people.

“Prior to being elected to the State Supreme Court, she served as an assistant attorney general for 16 years. Many years later she served as umpire for friendly softball games between my staff and Attorney General Bob Ferguson’s staff. She had a deep love of baseball, with an enduring commitment to the Seattle Mariners.

“Throughout her long battle with cancer, Mary remained steadfast and upbeat. Her positive attitude and resilience were an inspiration to all who had the pleasure and privilege of knowing her.

“Trudi and I send our condolences to her family, friends and colleagues. She will be greatly missed.”