ICYMI: How well do you understand the unemployment rate?

TEXAS, December 29 - Funding for women-led businesses lags behind those started by men — on average $935,000 versus $2.1 million. We talk with Tracy Irby, director of the Center for Women Entrepreneurs, about how expanding efforts to support women-founded businesses can benefit the economy.

