Nashville’s WST Corp Makes Another Acquisition, Acquiring Franklin’s Nice Branding Agency.

BRENTWOOD, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nashville-based web design services corporation WST, (parent company of Brentwood’s JLB) has recently acquired Nice Branding Agency of Franklin, TN. The merging of efforts between WST and Nice Branding offers clients comprehensive online strategies, leading with exceptional branding service conceptualization and graphic design all the way through website design and digital marketing services, all in-house.

Nice Branding Agency is a multi-disciplinary creative firm specializing in restaurant and business branding that has been in operation since 2007 with over 290+ clients across the country, including Moody’s Tire & Auto and Tractor Supply Company. With primary services consisting of foundational brand development, brand support, and graphic design services. Nice Branding Agency is a great strategic extension of JLB.

JLB has provided web design and marketing services to the Nashville area and beyond for over 20 years with long-term clients like the Franklin Theatre, Mercy Community Health, Star Physical Therapy, Fisk University, OIA and over 600 more active brands. Unlike any other web design company, JLB’s brand is about total service accountability to clients and is responsible for all the marketing, technology, software, and web design services operated and supported in-house under one centralized team. JLB has been proudly voted the #1 best web design and development 3 times, made the Inc. 5000 list, is a Google Premier Partner, is Veteran owned.

While Nice Branding Agency will continue operating under the same company name, the partnership with JLB will allow for clients to experience a seamless experience for establishing their brand identity and digital presence. With online visibility being more important than ever, working with digital experts like JLB and Nice ensures a business is poised in the strongest, most effective position to be successful in their industry, with centralized support for all their needs.

“JLB is accountable to make sure your brand & website are impressive, everything is working, you are getting results, and it is ALL well supported in one place. Now, with the addition of Nice Branding, we can now also provide exceptional business brand solutions, while enabling those brands with our marketing services and support. We are very excited about our future together and have already seen clients from both agencies demanding to take advantage of this amazing value.” – Ken Royer, CEO

Web Services Team Corporation (WST) is an investment and operations company that brings Business-Class custom branding, website, marketing and online solutions to businesses. WST was founded on the fundamental reality that online marketing solutions and services are terribly segmented and misleading. This leaves businesses vulnerable to unnecessary costs, little to no support, and ultimately lost opportunities. WST solves this problem.

For more information, please contact JLB or Nice Branding at (615) 794-2123 or info@webservice.team

