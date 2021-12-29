New DriveBC webcams help drivers plan ahead

CANADA, December 29 - People can “know before they go” to better prepare for their driving routes, thanks to 13 new cameras and 33 more views added to the DriveBC webcam network in 2021.

New cameras are installed annually at locations throughout B.C. so drivers can plan for traffic and weather conditions on the route ahead. This is especially important during winter and as drivers plan trips on unfamiliar routes due to road closures resulting from November’s washouts.

Some of the new cameras and views added to the network include:

Balfour Inland Ferry Terminal: located on Highway 3A in the West Kootenay area. The old camera was replaced and provides improved views of the Balfour inland ferry terminal lineup, with an additional south-looking view of the ferry loading ramp. This was done to support the ongoing terminal upgrades.

Kootenay Bay Inland Ferry Terminal: located on Highway 3A in the West Kootenay area at Kootenay Bay Ferry Landing. The old camera was replaced and provides improved views of the Kootenay Bay inland ferry terminal lineup and an additional northeast look at the ferry loading ramp. This was done to support the ongoing terminal upgrades.

Needles Inland Ferry Terminal: located on Highway 6 at the Needles Ferry Inland Landing. The addition of this camera provides the public with better visual information on the ferry lineup and helps the ferry operator to better manage congestion at peak travel times.

Highway 19A at 17th Street Bridge: located in Courtenay on Highway 19A at the 17th Street Bridge, with views looking north, south and west. This camera was installed to help drivers better plan travel along this busy corridor and is important as the City of Courtenay is in the process of rehabilitating the 5th Street Bridge, the other Courtenay River crossing in town.

Golden Ears Bridge: Located on and around the Golden Ears Bridge, these four new TransLink-owned cameras provide up-to-date information for drivers using this connection across the Fraser River between the Township of Langley and City of Maple Ridge.

Highway 19 at Menzies Hill: located southeast of Roberts Lake and north of Campbell River, with north and south views. This camera was installed at the request of local residents to provide additional information on Highway 19 for south Island residents.

The cameras offer real-time images of hundreds of locations throughout the province. There are 480 highway cameras delivering 953 views.

DriveBC maintains its network of existing cameras placed at strategic locations throughout the province. Webcam locations are assessed based on needs identified by residents, contractors or weather experts.

In addition to providing current weather, road and traffic conditions, DriveBC also has links to information about border delays, inland ferries, ongoing construction projects and tips for how to safely drive in winter conditions.

For the latest travel information before heading out on B.C.’s roads and highways, check: https://drivebc.ca/

Learn More:

For travel information available 24-7, visit: https://drivebc.ca/ Or: www.drivebc.ca/mobile/

To view the DriveBC webcams, visit: https://images.drivebc.ca/bchighwaycam/