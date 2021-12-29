Barnston Island Ferry users are advised that repairs at both ferry docks will begin in January 2022.

The work will include replacement of piles, repairs to the substructure, and repairs and replacement of other dock components.

Work will occur during the daytime and overnight.

Construction is expected to be completed by the end of February 2022.

Ferry users are advised that there may be traffic pattern changes at the terminals to accommodate construction. The contractor is scheduling work to minimize the effect on the ferry service. However, there may be minor disruptions during construction.

Drivers should use caution at the terminals, obey signs and follow directions from ferry crew and traffic control personnel. Updates will be posted to DriveBC.ca