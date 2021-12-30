MEXC Global Lists XY Finance - Driving Seamless Cross-Chain Experience
DeFi is now an indispensable sector in cryptocurrency markets, as interest grows cross-chain aggregators have become essential to its function.SINGAPORE, December 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- XY Finance, a platform dedicated to creating an efficient and user-friendly cross-chain swap aggregator for DeFi and the metaverse, will be listed on the leading digital asset exchange MEXC Global on January 4th, 2022.
Cutting-edge DeFi aggregator
Decentralized finance, or DeFi, has firmly settled in the blockchain industry and is now an indispensable sector in cryptocurrency markets. As interest in DeFi, NFTs, and GameFi rises rapidly, cross-chain aggregators have become a key part of the infrastructure to allow people to participate in various on-chain asset trading activities.
XY Finance has launched its product X Swap and Y Pool, helping users to transfer cryptocurrencies across multiple blockchains, including Ethereum, Polygon, Fantom, Avalanche, and more. The platform offers the fastest, simplest, and most economical cross-chain swap service with a seamless experience and the highest interoperability. Meanwhile, liquidity providers can earn yields in Y Pool without impermanent loss.
Meet the new metaverse
GalaXY Kats is a collection of 10,000 unique meerkat NFTs and a play-to-earn blockchain game where players can challenge bosses and complete missions to learn about the GalaXY universe and assist GalaXY Kats to revive human beings. GalaXY Kats features DeFi utilities on X Swap and Y Pool.
To meet the growing demand for NFT trading and to keep up with the rapidly evolving multichain NFT ecosystem, XY Finance is going to launch a one-click NFT liquidity aggregator, called NFT Satellite, that allows customers to purchase, sell, and trade NFTs across several chains in a single transaction.
With the integration of a cross-chain aggregator, blockchain games, and NFT Satellite, an ecosystem can be established by the XY Finance team. The team consists of talents with a strong blockchain background, and is backed by numerous individual and institutional investors from various industries.
So far, XY Finance has raised $12M in the latest funding round. Prestigious partners and investors include Circle (Circle Internet Financial), Infinity Ventures Crypto, Mechanism Capital, Morningstar Ventures, YGG (Yield Guild Games), and Animoca Brands.
XY Token, which will be listed on MEXC Global, allows its holders to participate in staking programs, liquidity mining, and DAO governance. XY Finance’s tokenomics encourages users to earn more tokens and strengthen the ecosystem by engaging in positive behavior.
MEXC Global has been working closely with XY Finance as a strong supporter since its early stage. The listing on MEXC Global will not only add liquidity to XY Token and expand the community of XY Finance, but will also help more users to experience leading cross-chain applications in the future metaverse era.
The trading pair XY / USDT will be open at 10am (UTC), on January 4, 2022. There will be a Kickstarter event period: 03:30 - 10:50 January 3 (UTC).
About MEXC Global
Established in April 2018, MEXC Global is a digital asset trading platform with over 7 million users, which offers users one-stop services including spot, margin, leveraged ETFs, derivatives trading and staking services. The core members of the team come from international enterprises and financial companies and have experience in blockchain and financial industries.
For more information, please visit: www.mexc.com.
