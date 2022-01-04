Home Design Lessons from 2021 and Trends to Watch in 2022

Craftsman Inspired One Story Design - the Wesson 97194 Farmhouse Design - Wheatland 74801 Farmhouse Inspired Cottage House Plan - Telluride Gable 36193

The House Plan Company reflects on design lessons from the last year. What 2021 design lessons will carry into 2022 and what new design trends to watch for.

EUGENE, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Although home design and building trends don’t typically experience monumental change year after year, The House Plan Company in Eugene, Oregon has recognized shifts in home buyer requests that align with nationwide trends that are expected to continue in the new year. From expanded outdoor living to finding new opportunities to reduce energy demands, to placing a greater importance on dedicated workspaces designed for spending more than just a few hours in at a time, homeowners are evaluating a variety of ways to “future proof” their homes.

“The past two years have demonstrated the need for homes to be flexible. Being able to adapt to work from home, develop hobbies, express oneself creatively, gather or find personal space—all of these needs have proven to be important considerations,” said Rick McAlexander, CEO of The House Plan Company. “Green building is also enjoying a resurgence in popularity as more homeowners are asking what can be done to improve energy efficiency and to ensure the home is ‘solar ready’.”

Some of the major home design trends to watch in 2022 include:

Sustainability Matters

A priority for homeowners who want to live by their sustainability-minded values, a push to achieve higher energy standards will continue to influence building and buying decisions. The House Plan Company’s Wheatland 74801 plan blends modern farmhouse style featuring an open, family-centered floor plan designed to offer energy compliant, cost-conscious living.

Vintage is the New Modern

As younger homeowners seek the familiarity and comfort, their design choices are reflecting those of their family homes, though with a modern twist. For a blend of past and present, Plan 28039 offers a three-bedroom ranch with an open concept floor plan. A large bonus room over the garage offers flexibility to customize its finish.

Space for Mind and Body

In addition to looking for flexibility in a floor plan and dedicated home offices, homeowners want retreat spaces to unwind and meditate or to exercise. Whether a home offers a fourth bedroom, a basement level, or a bonus room, flex space is key. The Telluride Gable FB 36193 plan offers convenient main level living with separate spaces on basement and second-floor levels.

Functionality for Fido

Pet-friendly features continue to be in demand, whether design elements are as simple as having the ability to accommodate a dining nook for food and water bowls, creating a cozy alcove under the stairs, or dedicating an entire room to our pet friends. The Wesson 97194 plan features a dedicated “dog room” with direct access to and from the outdoors.

The biggest lesson learned over the past year? Consider future needs alongside current needs. Homebuyers are encouraged to give thought to how they might see themselves living in their home under evolving conditions. While anticipating a global pandemic, shelter in place or remote work may have been impossible to imagine or plan for in 2019, considering how a home might be lived in five to 10 years in the future is important.

When asked what building decisions could start to generate traction in 2022 and beyond, McAlexander noted that “as the concept of net-zero housing advances, we will likely see increased interest in these types of homes. That said, achieving net-zero is not something that can be done without specific site considerations and adaptation. It will require participation by a large number of specialties to be implemented.”

