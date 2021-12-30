ZAPTEST: Implement Test Automation with the help of this Gartner(R) report
ATLANTA, GA, USA, December 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ZAPTEST, a leading test automation and RPA provider, announces its breakthrough solution, based on its hybrid Software+Services offerings.
According to Gartner, “Building automated tests is a complex process requiring expertise — it can’t be easily simplified by just acquiring the tools required for automation."1 With the majority of the world working from home, it is imperative now more than ever to prioritize that “it takes time and research to decide on which test frameworks to use and whether to build them in-house, or use third-party commercial or open-source tools. Additional hardware, software or computing resources may be required.”1
ZAPTEST understands this. That’s why ZAPTEST's Software+Services is the only test automation and RPA solution you will need, allowing you to tremendously expedite your software automation efforts with any-task automation, fixed budget expenditure, and certified implementation.
“We care about our clients and want to provide a consistent and quality testing process. Reduced testing costs, improved resource utilization, and increased ROI is the goal. With ZAPTEST's Software+Services, you and your teams will be able to dedicate time and energy to other vital projects,” said Alex Chernyak, ZAPTEST's Chief Executive Officer.
To read more Gartner recommendations on steps to implement test automation, click here for complimentary access to this report.1
Source: Gartner, GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. or internationally and is used herein with permission. All Rights Reserved., 4 Essential Steps to Implement Test Automation, Joachim Herschmann, Thomas Murphy, Jim Scheibmeir
8 February 2021.
