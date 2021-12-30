Submit Release
News Search

There were 565 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,629 in the last 365 days.

ZAPTEST: Implement Test Automation with the help of this Gartner(R) report

Gartner - Four Essential Steps to Implement Test Automation

Gartner - Goals of Software Test Automation

ATLANTA, GA, USA, December 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ZAPTEST, a leading test automation and RPA provider, announces its breakthrough solution, based on its hybrid Software+Services offerings.

According to Gartner, “Building automated tests is a complex process requiring expertise — it can’t be easily simplified by just acquiring the tools required for automation."1 With the majority of the world working from home, it is imperative now more than ever to prioritize that “it takes time and research to decide on which test frameworks to use and whether to build them in-house, or use third-party commercial or open-source tools. Additional hardware, software or computing resources may be required.”1

Learn more.

ZAPTEST understands this. That’s why ZAPTEST's Software+Services is the only test automation and RPA solution you will need, allowing you to tremendously expedite your software automation efforts with any-task automation, fixed budget expenditure, and certified implementation.

“We care about our clients and want to provide a consistent and quality testing process. Reduced testing costs, improved resource utilization, and increased ROI is the goal. With ZAPTEST's Software+Services, you and your teams will be able to dedicate time and energy to other vital projects,” said Alex Chernyak, ZAPTEST's Chief Executive Officer.

Like what you see? Sign up for a demo today!

ZAPTEST offers custom virtual demos for our Enterprise Solution, which includes unlimited software licenses and the ongoing expertise of a ZAPTEST Expert. For more information on our Enterprise Solution click link below and fill out the demo form.

<<< GET DEMO >>>

To read more Gartner recommendations on steps to implement test automation, click here for complimentary access to this report.1

Source: Gartner, GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. or internationally and is used herein with permission. All Rights Reserved., 4 Essential Steps to Implement Test Automation, Joachim Herschmann, Thomas Murphy, Jim Scheibmeir
8 February 2021.

Cynthia Broyles
ZAPTEST INC
info@zaptest.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

ZAPTEST The Game Changer!

You just read:

ZAPTEST: Implement Test Automation with the help of this Gartner(R) report

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Energy Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.