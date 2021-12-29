8th Circuit decides N.D. cases

The United States Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit has issued opinions in two North Dakota cases.

In United States v. Garcia the court held that the sentence imposed upon the revocation of defendant's supervised release was not an abuse of the district court's discretion.

Read the court's opinion at: https://ecf.ca8.uscourts.gov/opndir/21/12/211743U.pdf

In United States v. Garmoo the court held that because the appeal waiver was valid, enforceable, and applicable to the issue raised on appeal, the appeal is dismissed.

Read the court's opinion at: https://ecf.ca8.uscourts.gov/opndir/21/12/212387U.pdf