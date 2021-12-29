Social Security Denies Most Disability Claims. Applications Must Be Error-Free.
New government data show an overwhelming number of people are denied disability benefits. In this difficult process, disability lawyers help you avoid mistakes.ENDICOTT, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An overwhelming 79 percent of people who applied for Social Security Disability benefits were denied on their first try from 2010 to 2019, according to a recently released annual statistical report from the Social Security Administration (SSA).
Even after adjusting for the multi-step process of appealing disability denials, 69 percent of applicants were still ultimately denied benefits during that 10-year period.
This means that for a person whose health problems have forced them out of work and into financial hardship, there’s zero room for error in the forms and records they must file with Social Security to get financial relief.
Social Security Disability lawyers, who spend their professional lives dealing with this tricky process, can help.
One of the most experienced Social Security Disability law firms in Central and Upstate New York—Lachman & Gorton Law Office—has created a guide to some of the most common mistakes to avoid in applying for disability benefits or appealing a denial.
Providing information that is complete, correct and relevant to what Social Security is looking for is crucial to making it into the 31 percent of disability claimants who eventually do win benefits.
The monthly checks that come with benefits are a lifesaver to many. Disability attorneys help them get there.
