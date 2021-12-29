Press Releases

Connecticut DPH Encourages Use Of Updated CDC Isolation And Quarantine Guidance

HARTFORD, Conn.—The Connecticut Department of Public Health is recommending that residents follow the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention regarding isolation and quarantining for those infected with or exposed to COVID-19.

DPH Commissioner Manisha Juthani, MD, said that given what is currently known about COVID-19 and the Omicron variant, the CDC is shortening the recommended time for isolation from 10 days for people with COVID-19 to five days.

“This updated guidance shows the important role that data plays in shortening the duration of isolating for those diagnosed with COVID who are asymptomatic,” Commissioner Juthani said. “We have adopted a three-pronged approach to fighting this virus: vaccination, masking and testing. These simple steps are crucial in decreasing the risk of severe disease, hospitalization and death from COVID-19.”

Commissioner Juthani added that residents needing a vaccine or booster, can visit ct.gov/covidvaccine to find a provider. The revised CDC information regarding isolation and quarantining guidelines includes:

For those who test positive for COVID-19:

Stay home for five days.

If you have no symptoms or your symptoms are resolving after five days, you can leave your house.

Continue to wear a mask around others for five additional days.

If you have a fever, continue to stay home until your fever resolves.

For those exposed to COVID-19:

If you are boosted, have received your first two Pfizer or Moderna doses in the last six months or your single J&J dose in the last two months:

Wear a mask around others for 10 days

Test on day five, if possible

If you develop symptoms get a test and stay home

If you are unvaccinated, or are eligible for a booster and haven’t yet received one:

Stay home for five days. After that continue to wear a mask around others for five additional days.

If you can’t quarantine, you must wear a mask for 10 days.

Test on day five if possible.

If you develop symptoms, get a test and stay home

