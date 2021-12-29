It’s the 30th Anniversary of Professional Marketing for Disability Law Firms
Before 1991, few Americans denied Social Security Disability knew attorneys could help. That's when Firmidable pioneered marketing for disability law firms.
Over 30 years at Firmidable, we've developed and sharpened the strategies that work.”NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thanks to the emergence of a new legal marketing niche in 1991, lawyers helping people with debilitating health problems have had access to professional-grade marketing for 30 years.
It was that year that a niche ad agency, Firmidable, was incorporated. It produced the nation’s first law firm marketing for Social Security Disability (SSD) lawyers .
“Before our television commercials first began airing around the United States, people denied disability benefits would simply give up. When they started airing, the attorneys heard over and over that seeing those commercials were the answer to people’s prayers,” recalls Nathan Chapman of the year that his niche advertising agency was founded.
Firmidable is a law firm marketing agency that connects people with severe health problems to help navigating the complicated Social Security Disability system, from initial applications for benefits to appealing denials. It also helped many mom-and-pop disability law firms grow into profitable ventures by maximizing their caseloads and revenue.
Firmidable provides strategic branding, digital marketing and traditional advertising resources to its law firm clients.
It was the first legal marketing agency for disability lawyers, and it remains No. 1, based in New Orleans while working with law firms coast to coast.
The agency now provides marketing for law firms in all areas of practice. It’s also the #1 advertising agency for Workers’ Compensation law firms.
“Social Security Disability law firms face different conditions and challenges from other types of law firms,” Chapman said. “Their marketing has to speak genuinely to an audience of people experiencing great distress in their lives. Over 30 years at Firmidable, we've developed and sharpened the strategies that work.”
Social Security Disability lawyers around the country praise Firmidable’s contributions to the field:
“Firmidable has a strategy to help the law firm succeed. They pay attention to details. They think about what’s best to do next, what’s new in legal marketing or technology. They’re easy to work with. They’re sharp!”
— Tom Nash, Nash Disability Law, Chicago
“Firmidable has really helped our bottom line and increased the profitability of our firm. I certainly would recommend Firmidable to other law firms.”
— Gary Bimberg, Levine Benjamin Law Firm, Detroit
“What sets Firmidable apart from other marketing agencies is the consistent quality. They’re going to provide services that will develop your brand in the region where you practice—and will grow your firm.”
— Robert Crowe, Crowe & Shanahan, St. Louis
“The legal environment is so tough you need someone in your corner helping you at all times. The professionals at Firmidable have a tremendous amount of expertise in legal marketing. Our revenue has gone up every year.”
— Joe Houle, Levine Benjamin Law Firm, Detroit
