Scrimmaging Writing Barriers and Inspiring Young Authors With Tanisha Tiwari, Author and Journalist
‘When a child is raped, not only the physiology but the emotion is raped’. ”DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, December 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ‘Writing is unrestrictive and has no rules’ is what Tanisha Tiwari believes. For her, writing is not just about the friction between the pages and the pen, it’s the language that binds souls. She believes the world can change, a bit at a time, if it involves writers and readers. Finding writing to be the true potential, she holds the title of author at the age of 23.
— Tanisha Tiwari
Whether it’s a part of her love for English lectures or making it to the inter-school writing challenges, she never gave up on her dream of being a writer. At times, people told she was not good enough but all she stood for was ‘her writing’.
The journey of being a published author is not easy, it’s draining, it’s exhausting, it’s the lack of self-importance and it’s also believing ‘I am not good enough’ or ‘Who will read my books’ but as the curtains are down, it’s about being called ‘The author’. The word itself beholds a lot of pride and fierceness and that’s what she lives with.
At a time when the internet has made it easy for people to read more books online, people don’t tend to read books enough or to say ‘they don’t value the smell of the books’. This, she feels, is the reason for a lot of nuisance that’s created in the society. As her father believes in, knowledge is not something you get with the degrees, it is what you capture in your morals and that’s what reading gives you. Rogering her father’s footprints of knowledge, she is a self-contemplating woman who stands bold in her decisions, in her writings and personal life.
Apart from being a published author, she has also been a part of major organizations including NDTV, India’s largest Labour Bureau Project, Handled projects of the Ministry of Labour and Employment. She is also the CEO of a news organization titled ‘The Voix Tribune’ which has been meticulously working to raise voice against crime and injustice.
Her book ‘I Will Win Without War’ narrates the story of a young woman, Sarah, who faced her childhood traumas, finally managed to conquer her fears and see her criminals face the wrath of agony. It’s about child abuse- the topic that needs to be discussed more in the society but is feared of been spoken as call it ‘a sensitive topic’. Her book is a little step towards acknowledging the predicament of the children, not in this country, but in the planet, who have faced any and all kinds of maltreatment that had led to them losing their childhood.
A quote from the book ‘When a child is raped, not only the physiology but the emotion is raped’ is enough to explain the trauma that a child suffers when he witnessed child abuse or child rape. The aim of the book is to bring ‘CHILD ABUSE’ in the spotlight and ‘TALK ABOUT IT’.
Find the book here: https://www.amazon.in/-/hi/Tanisha-Tiwari/dp/1685383408/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&qid=&sr=
Being a part of the society and being a responsible citizen are two different things, Tanisha believes in the latter. For her, it’s what you do for people rather than what you expect them to do for yourself.
For her, it’s about making those small changes that might not get noticed but you can’t unsee them for long!
